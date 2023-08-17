GoFundMe set up to help Irish presenter Peter O'Riordan in wake of Maui wildfires

“Peter has been working tirelessly within his community to transport and deliver goods to all of those affected by this horrendous tragedy”

The family of former Xposé presenter Peter O'Riordan have set up a GoFundMe appeal for the father of two who lost everything in the deadly Hawaii wildfires.

Peter’s aunt, Noelle Twomey, appealed to people to donate whatever they can to help her nephew who has been “working tirelessly within his community to help all of those affected by the horrendous tragedy”.

Peter, who is originally from Cork, runs a boat hire company on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

He has been highlighting the devastation in the town of Lahaina which was razed to the ground in disaster.

“Hi everyone, my name is Noelle, on August 9, fire ravaged the town of Lahaina, Maui,” she has written on the appeal page.

Peter and his wife Stephanie

“My nephew Peter and his sons Olivier (nine) and Romeo (six) lost absolutely everything. Their house, their car and all of their possessions were reduced to a pile of ash. Myself and their cousins, Emma and Robert, are appealing to you for any donation, no matter how small, to help this little family rebuild their lives.

“Peter has been working tirelessly within his community to transport and deliver goods to all of those affected by this horrendous tragedy. All of his family here in Ireland are devastated at the loss not only that Peter has suffered but for all of those whose lives have been touched by this.”

Last night, Peter again took to social media to “beg” for help as the recovery operation continues on the island where the death toll from the fires has reached 111.

“This is a call to action,” Peter declared in a new tweet. “We desperately need a plane. I’m reaching out to people who have access, because we have lot of stuff, tents, and whatnot that are ready to go in California.

“And we need a plane to get them over here. I’m begging you, please, reach out if you have the resource. I’m begging you guys, we need a plane, to get these resources over here. Wherever needs to be done, please, I’m asking.”

The Cork man, who moved to the paradise island in 2016 with his wife Stephanie Evans after leaving quitting the Virgin Media show, found himself caught up in the massive disaster.

With the town of Lahaina completely destroyed and more than 1,700 buildings razed to the ground, Peter has been documenting the incredible devastation in the wake of the inferno.

In an earlier update on Friday night, Peter showed the wreckage of his family's home after they lost everything with just rubble and charred building materials left behind.

“This is what [is] left of my children’s home,” he wrote alongside the clip as he desperately called out for the family's pet cats Jagger and Lily that they were forced to leave behind as they fled the fires.

He also shared a photo from what used to be his house, writing: “This is what’s left my place ….and one Range Rover wheel in a pile of dust.”

Aftermath of wildfires

Peter has been keeping busy trying to help others as he comes to terms with the loss of his home and worldly belongings.

“I don’t know where to turn at this point but I just need to be a leader right now,” he said in answer to one friend asking after him.

“And although I’ve lost everything there are people still in desperate need and that I’m working on before I start to process my own stuff.”

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who's reached out and said prayers and well wishes, obviously from my homeland Ireland, to this island which is my new home,” he said.

“I’m safe, my kids are safe, everything is gone, the town is gone. The most important thing is we’re alive. Myself and my team have been rallying and using our boats as water taxis and we’re bringing supplies to people that desperately need it.

“We’ve lost everything but so has everybody else. I just want to keep you in the loop so please do your due diligence when donating to causes over here. The best thing to do is help out the fire department and police.”

He also indicated that had “just got out of Lahaina now...dropped off two full truck loads again today - I’m numb we just got out - looting is out of control they have shut down the town.

"This has by far been the hardest day of my life,” he added.

Peter had earlier described a “living nightmare” after the island's main tourist destination was hit by strong winds from a distant hurricane that fanned the flames.

He wrote: “House gone, car gone, kids’ house gone, grandma’s house gone, everyone out safe… this is a living nightmare. Pray for us here in Maui.”

He then tweeted Oprah to help residents who have “lost everything”.

“As Maui residents please help us @Oprah we have lost everything. @JeffBezos @larryellison and continue to go through this is Lahaina and more.

“People use your resources to help heal the people and this place we all love.”

Peter shared a picture of the charred Maui seafront, writing: “Yup everything is gone”.

He also showed an image of his backpack on the floor, adding that he has lost everything, including his passport and green card which was burned in the fires.

“This is everything I own – my passport and green card were torched along with everything else.

“I’m literally in pure devastation. I don’t know how we will proceed as a community. We have all lost everything.”