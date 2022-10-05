Girls Aloud reunite for breast cancer campaign in honour of late Sarah Harding

Nadine Coyle donned Primark pyjamas and heels with Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, and Nicola Roberts in honour of their “lovely” late bandmate Sarah Harding.

Nadine Coyle has reunited with her Girls Aloud bandmates to raise money for breast cancer.

The Derry girl donned Primark pyjamas and heels with Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, and Nicola Roberts in honour of their “lovely” late bandmate Sarah Harding.

The 39-year-old singer died on September 5, 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Girls Aloud posed in matching navy pyjamas and nightdresses printed with stars as their hair looked perfectly styled in voluminous waves.

The pyjama sets will be on sale in Penneys, where 50pc of the sales from these products will go to the Irish Cancer Society.

In the UK, 50pc of the sales from the nightwear sets will be donated in equal portions to The Christie Charitable Trust and Cancer Research UK.

Customers will also have the opportunity to donate on top of their purchase throughout October for breast cancer awareness month.

Cheryl shared the images on her profile and said: “Before Sarah passed away, we promised her we would fulfil her wish of raising money for vital research to help determine young women between the ages of 29 and 40 who could be at risk of breast cancer with no genetic history.

“These pyjamas with @primark will raise a significant amount of money to help us achieve our promise to her. The PJ’s will be in all UK and ROI Primark stores from tomorrow.

“ALL proceeds raised will be split equally between The Christie Charitable Trust and Cancer Research UK. #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth.”

Nadine added: “Thank you so much to @primark for asking us to curate this wonderful nightwear range in honour of our lovely Sarah. Thanks to them we are set to raise a huge amount of money.

“Our nightwear collection is available instore and online this week. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Nadine previously opened up about life after Sarah’s passing, describing the months following her death as “awful” and “really traumatic”.

Speaking on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 last year, the 37-year-old said: “It’s been awful since she’s been ill. It’s been a really traumatic year and a half – almost two years at this point now.

“It’s a cruel, cruel disease that I know many people suffer with and I wish everyone [going through it] all the best. We definitely lost a great one there. She was unbelievable.

“It’s so fresh and I’m still thinking she’s going to phone, so I’m in that stage of it... I’m definitely still in the processing stage of it.”