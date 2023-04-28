Gerry Ryan’s daughter Bonnie opens up about ‘struggles’ ahead of his anniversary

The RTÉ broadcaster died on April 30, 2010, with an inquest concluding that his cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia.

Bonnie Ryan has opened up about grieving her late father Gerry as his anniversary approaches.

The RTÉ broadcaster died on April 30, 2010, with an inquest concluding that his cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia.

He left behind five children - Bonnie, Lottie, Rex, Babette, and Elliot.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the make-up artist shared a thoughtful message from a follower who wanted to show support ahead of her dad’s anniversary.

The follower penned: “I'm sorry to hear the anniversary of your dad is coming round again Bonnie but I am glad to hear you're doing relatively ok, so good on you, I'd safely say he's very proud of you anyways and everything that you're doing and achieving so well done you and keep up the great work.”

Bonnie said that she’d received ‘lots of nice messages’ over the past few days as she penned a heartfelt response.

“Grief is so common -- everyone has lost someone and everyone is always going through their own battles or struggles,” the 30-year-old said.

Continuing, she thanked her followers for their constant support: “I feel like I've got the nicest people who follow me, I always say it -- I don't know how I got so lucky to have the nicest people who I chat to in my DMs every day.

“To anyone dealing with grief or loss. Some days are good some are bad but I promise the good days get better and the bad get fewer.”

Earlier this year, Bonnie spilled her heart out to her followers as a wave of grief came over her while she doing a spring clean.

“I was cleaning my house and I don’t know why I did but I opened my dad’s book and read the first two pages and cried,” she said in a social media post.

“I can hear his voice in this sentence about our family.

“The best dad I could have ever wanted, he really was that person, the person I could call at any time and know ‘he’ll be able to get me out of this mess’.

“Miss him every day, especially right now.

“Grief is a funny thing. It comes in waves. At a time in my life right now I really wish he could be here to see all I’m doing,” she added.