Georgie Crawford announces surrogate’s pregnancy after embryos rescued from Ukraine

The Good Glow podcast host and her husband Jamie took to Instagram on Sunday to share their exciting news.

Influencer Georgie Crawford has said that her “dreams are coming true” after announcing that her surrogate is pregnant.

The Good Glow podcast host and her husband Jamie, who already have a five-year-old daughter Pia, took to Instagram on Sunday to share their exciting news.

They posted a joint reel which included a series of clips of the pair embracing after learning they were set to be parents again with Georgie tearing up on camera.

They also shared some of the new baby’s scans as well as an adorable video of them telling Pia that she was going to be a big sister this year.

The video was accompanied by Ellie Goulding’s song How Long Will I Love You.

In an emotional caption, the 38-year-old admitted that her journey to motherhood the second time round “hasn’t been an easy road” as she shared her delightful news with her followers.

“I think it’s finally starting to sink in…our surrogate mother is pregnant!!” she wrote.

“After what feels like forever, our precious baby is on its way to us. In a million years I could never describe the emotions we have felt this year, our baby is due after the summer.

“We are so grateful to the brave man who rescued our embryos from Ukraine back in February, 2022. But most of all we owe everything to the incredible lady who is carrying our baby for us, an earth angel, words cannot describe our gratitude.

“I have so much love in my heart writing these words. It hasn’t been an easy road for us, so much so, that it’s hard to believe it’s real.”

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple and send them well wishes.

Rosanna Davison, whose daughter Sophia was born via gestational surrogate, wrote: “Oh Georgie & Jamie, this is incredible news!! So happy for you and your family. Huge congratulations!”

Fellow surrogate parent, Westlife’s Mark Feehily, shared a string of heart and celebratory emojis, to which Georgie replied: “Lots of love Mark, thanks for paving the way”.

Former Love Island winner Greg O’Shea added: “You deserve it so much. Such a beautiful family!”

And Terrie McEvoy chimed in: “Georgie!! Wonderful news!!!!! Huge congrats to you and your family”.

While Louise Cooney penned: “Awh Georgie, this is so incredible!! Huge, huge congrats”.

Georgie and Jamie were left unable to conceive any more children naturally following Georgie’s breast cancer diagnosis in 2017.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, began to look into surrogacy and were matched with a surrogate in Ukraine in early 2022 but their plans had been put on hold following the Russian invasion last February.

Their latest addition to the family is due this autumn.