George Galloway says Clare Daly is ‘Joan of Arc’ reborn over Ukraine war stance

Reality star George Galloway has dubbed Irish MEP Clare Daly a “Joan of Arc who has come back to walk among us” for her take on the war in Ukraine.

The ex-MP called the politician “crusading” for speaking “so powerfully the walls of the European Parliament shake.”

Big Brother star George played a clip of Clare Daly addressing the European Parliament on his online talk show ‘The Mother of All Talk Shows.’

He used to present the show on the Russian state-owned Radio Sputnik service before taking it to YouTube and Facebook.

Galloway filed a High Court action in Dublin against Twitter in May for defamation as the social media platform labelled his account “Russian state-affiliated media.”

He denies the label as he no longer presents his show on any Russian-linked channel.

He said the "unjust” link by Twitter is “a daily stab to the heart of who I am and what I am.”

George Galloway. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire — © PA

The clip of Clare Daly shows her speaking in the European Parliament.

“The war in Ukraine is quickly escalating into a wider horror and from what I can see, practically nobody in this chamber is doing anything to prevent it,” she said.

"In fact most people seem to get off on the fact that it’s escalating.”

The MEP for Dublin said anyone who opposes the war are labelled “traitors, cronies, Putin puppets, Kremlin stooges, Russian agents.”

"Frankly, it's pathetic.”

She told fellow members of the European Parliament they should be “ashamed” of the attitude on Ukraine.

"I find it laughable that the people who are calling for arms for Ukraine never call for arms for the people of Palestine,” she said.

"Unlike you, I oppose all war.”

The Dublin politician was one of 26 European Parliament members to vote against a resolution condemning Russia’s “escalation of its war of aggression against Ukraine” last week.

She, along with fellow MEP Mick Barry, voted in favour of certain parts of the resolution.

She told Pat Kenny on Newstalk yesterday that she was questioning whether economic sanctions on Russia were helping Ukraine.

She said a dialogue is more important than importing arms or sanctioning Russia as “it doesn’t make sense to cut our nose and it is not helping Ukraine.”

“If Ukraine isn’t happy with it then it won’t be an agreement and they can go back fighting then if they want but my God, isn’t it worth a chance?

“Because the road we’re on now is only a road to horror.”