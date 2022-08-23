The former model (50) reveals she finally had her 200-year home in Surrey exorcised of her former husband’s ghoul, years after it started “playing pranks”

George Best’s ex-wife Alex says she found his ghost “comforting and loving” and wouldn’t mind if his spirit returned to haunt her.

The former model (50) has revealed she finally had her 200-year home in Surrey exorcised of her former husband’s ghoul, years after it started “playing pranks” on her from the day she moved into the house in 2014.

In an amazing coincidence, ghost-hunters who purged the home of the football icon’s spirit found a second ghost – of a man also called George Best – was haunting her at the house.

They told Alex the slightly more sinister presence she was feeling in the house earlier this year belonged to a George Best who lived beside her cottage in the early 20th Century.

Distressingly for Alex, they also found the second George Best had a daughter called Lilly who drowned aged six in a nearby well – who Alex was convinced was haunting her home.

In an exclusive interview from her Surrey home, she said: “My George and the other George Best are gone now the paranormal team used sage to get rid of them.

“But it doesn’t bother me if their presences come back – it’s never been a horrible thing.

“It’s always been a peaceful thing really. I’ve felt really loving things in this house from them.

“But it is just weird what they found with the other George, and this place is haunted, big time.”

Alex’s ghost hunters used sage burning techniques to rid the house of all three spirits.

It’s a method paranormal investigators reckon is one of the “oldest and purest methods of cleansing a person, group of people or space and of getting rid of unwanted spirits”, according to exorcism guides.

Alex said: “Afterwards, I felt nothing – they haven’t been back.”

Before the ghosts left, she added investigators caught George on tape saying “Sorry”.

Alex said: “He could have been saying sorry for anything and to everybody.

“I was really emotional when I heard that, to be honest.”

She has been reluctant to say anything publicly about her experiences as she feared she would be savaged by “sceptics”.

This is the first time she has opened up about the exorcism clearing her home of the ghosts, and her feeling of “relief” footballer George’s ghost can now rest in peace.

She says even though she knows the two George Best that were “purged” earlier this year may return, she doubts she will ever leave her cottage.

Her ghost-hunters found census records showing a George Best lived beside her house in 1902, with his daughter Lilly drowning in a nearby well which is mentioned in the Doomsday Book.

Alex with her Irish setter Finn at the well where the six-year-old girl died

Documents uncovered by the paranormal team showed the other George Best was born to a family who lived at Alex’s house, and placed him at a now-gone cottage called Elsmore that was next to hers.

Dating back to the Doomsday book, the village of Kingswood, Surrey, where Alex says she intends to live out her days, is renowned for pagan rituals, with myths of witches and werewolves filling its folklore.

The well where George’s daughter Lilly drowned in now Alex’s local – with the water-drawing spot preserved beside the pub.

She said: “I see it all the time when I’m walking my dog – it’s really sad to think about what happened to Lilly.”

Alex said her ex-husband’s ghost activity mainly involved moving heavy furniture while she slept and hiding items of her clothing including belts.

She added: “It would have taken three people to move the pieces of furniture I found moved when I woke up, and I could see track marks where it had been moved.

“A really heavy chest of drawers got moved, and I would have clothes go missing I knew should have been where I left them, then they would turn up a few weeks later on top of the chest of drawers.”

After overcoming her initial shock, Alex said she came to the conclusion George’s spectre was as much of a “fun-loving prankster” as he had been when he was alive.

She admitted the presence of the other George Best detected by paranormal investigators and his tragic drowned daughter felt more “mischievous” than the spirit of her ex-husband.

But Alex insisted she still didn’t feel frightened enough of them to want to move house.

Despite saying she would not mind if all three spirits came back to haunt her, Alex added she is “relieved” her former husband’s ghoul appears to have gone as she believes it means he is at rest.

She said: “I would hate it if I was dead to still be hanging around – I would want to go straight through to the other side, straight away.

“There’s no way I would want to be hanging around forever, so I think it’s good these three people have moved on – rest in peace.”

She says she has “always believed there is a beyond” as she is “intuitive” about spiritual matters.

Alex was married to the former Manchester United footballer for nine years before they divorced in 2004.

Her first encounter with his spirit came following the footballer icon’s burial on 3rd December 2005, after his death aged just 59 following a lifelong battle with booze.

On the day of his farewell, Alex was staying at a hotel in Belfast and as she was leaving she said the taps and shower suddenly burst into life – leaving her and a pal terrified.

Model turned property developer Alex added she loved George despite their turbulent marriage – and always will.

She wed the former Northern Ireland international in 1995, becoming his second wife, but their marriage was ruined by his failure to conquer his alcoholism, even after he had a liver transplant.

Alex said about having nothing more to say to his spirit: “I said my peace when he was in hospital.

“They say the hearing is the last thing to go, so before they turned off his life support, I said my peace, and told him, ‘I love you, and I always will’.”

She adds George and herself had a “strong faith”, with the troubled footballer keeping a bible by the side of his bed.

Alex said their son Calum, 41, has been into crystals for years and is “very spiritual”, but she has “never broached the subject of George’s ghost with him”.

She added she hates that she has been trolled in the past for saying she has felt George’s presence – with even the footballer’s family back in Northern Ireland dismissing it as “nonsense”.

Alex added she used to be as “sceptical as the next person” but did checks on her pipes and electrics in her Surrey cottage before concluding she was being haunted.

She said: “I don’t want this to come across like I’m mad or anything, but it is haunted and things have been very strange.”

George’s alcoholism left his liver permanently damaged, and he had undergone a liver transplant at London's Cromwell Hospital in 2002.

After going back on the drink he appeared jaundiced and gaunt before dying at the same hospital where he had his transplant after suffering catastrophic organ failure.