Gavin James announced for family-friendly Kaleidoscope Festival as Early Bird tickets sell out
Chart-topping acts, science experiments, fun fairs, food, camping and three days of fun awaits at Kaleidoscope
Dubliner Gavin James has been announced as the first headliner at the country’s biggest family-focused music and arts festival.
The three-day carnival of colour takes place in the gorgeous surroundings of Russborough House in Blessington, Co Wicklow from June 30 to July 2 with a whole host of family-friendly activities and events to see and do.
All the Early Bird specials sold out this week but there are still tickets available for the increasingly popular festival.
A weekend camping ticket for Kaleidoscope 2023 costs just €258 for a group of four (2 adults, 2 children), including entry to the festival, a dizzying array of activities on the creative programme, and car parking for the entire weekend.
Organisers plan to announce more acts over the coming weeks and months as well as more of their new creative entertainment spaces.
Kaleidoscope is a great start for young children attending a festival for the first time. Kitted out to cater for each and every member of the modern Irish family, Kaleidoscope offers family moments and memories at every turn, whether that’s boogeying in your buggy at the main stage or perfecting your aon, dó, trís at An Húlaí Mhór in the Trad Tent, while the educational programme will give children of all ages the opportunity to discover and explore - so expect close encounters with creepy crawlies, whizzing and whirring science demos and everything in between.
Tickets still available on Ticketmaster or kaleidoscopefestival.ie
