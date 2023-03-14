Garth Brooks stunned by Irish country star Lisa McHugh’s cover of The River

“Oh my gosh, what a beautiful human being, beautiful voice…beautiful baby,” Garth commented on his channel.

Lisa McHugh enjoyed the seal of approval from the king of country Garth Brooks, who spotted her online video in which she sang his hit, The River, as her baby, Milo, chirped in the background.

Lisa, who had seen Garth performing at Croke Park with her family, says she was “in shock” when she watched his reaction to her singing.

“At first I thought it was a video that somebody had put together as a joke, but it actually was Garth watching me singing at home with Milo on the couch. And his comments were so lovely,” she adds.