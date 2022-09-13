Garth Brooks’ guitarist Gordon Kennedy thrills fans with impromptu performance at Dublin bar

Kennedy performed at Bruxelles with the resident band and top Irish sax player Derek ‘Doc’ O’Connor

Garth Brooks’ guitarist Gordon Kennedy thrilled fans with an impromptu performance last night at one of Dublin’s best-known bars, Bruxelles.

Grammy award-winning Kennedy, who co-wrote Eric Clapton’s international hit, Change the World, performed with the resident band and top Irish sax player Derek ‘Doc’ O’Connor.

Derek, who has worked with the Late Late Show house band, told the Sunday World: “It was Gordon’s night off and he wanted to go play some nice music, so he got up with The Controversial All-Stars, who are the resident Monday night band in Bruxelles, and he played a couple of his hits.

“Afterwards, he was telling me how seriously Garth Brooks takes his shows at Croke Park. He wants every person in the stadium leaving satisfied. And if he comes off the stage feeling that everybody didn’t give it a hundred and ten per cent he would be terribly disappointed.

”It means the world to him to make sure that everyone who paid in and bought a ticket had the best time of their lives.”

Meanwhile, Virgin Media One will tonight screen a new documentary called Garth Brooks – Coming Home at 9pm.

The documentary will take a look back at the early days of Brooks when he was cleaning churches and selling cowboy boots in Nashville as he struggled to make it as a singer.

There are exclusive interviews with the songwriters who helped him crack the big time, and it explores his relationship with Ireland and the 2014 debacle when his five shows were cancelled.

Virgin Media TV producer David Tiernan says: “A lot of people would say of Garth Brooks, ‘I don’t get it? Some of the songs are great, but a lot of people have great songs. I don’t get the hype about this.’ And a lot of the response from the Garth die-hards was, ‘Go see him live, you’ll get it then.’ And I think that was very true.”

Gordon Kennedy tells how Garth was eagerly looking forward to playing Croke Park at the start of his stadium tour in America: “I remember being in his dressing room before one of the shows in 2019, where he said, ‘We’re gonna do these (American concerts) for three years and we are going to end the stadium tour in Ireland.

“And I could tell by the look on his face, when he said that, how special this is to him, his returning to Ireland. And it will be a make-up thing for what happened before.”

GARTH Brooks – Coming Home is on Virgin Media One tonight at 9pm.