Gareth O'Callaghan vows to find trick-or-treaters who kicked his ‘innocent’ dog

Gareth O'Callaghan vows to find trick-or-treaters who kicked his dog in Twitter video

Gareth O’Callaghan has posted a video calling-out trick-or-treaters who kicked his little dog Finn on Halloween night.

The Classic Hits DJ compared himself to Liam Neeson in the film ‘Taken’ as he vowed to track down the teens.

"I know who you are. I will know who you are… and I will find you,” he says, pointing at the camera while Finn lies next to him on the couch.

"And I don’t mean to sound like Liam Neeson but I’ll tell you one thing: you hurt the most innocent, harmless little individual in the world and I’m coming looking for you.

"So remember what you did tonight. You destroyed this little baby.”

The star swore he knows what the teens were wearing, having seen already seen footage.

"I’m heartbroken,” Gareth admitted in the video posted to Twitter last night. “What has society come to?”

"But we will find you. Trust me.”

Gareth’s wife Paula also tweeted about the incident, posting a picture of Finn in the aftermath.

"Our beautiful gorgeous boy, who experienced animal cruelty that no animal should ever experience was kicked this evening by a teenage group of ‘trick or treaters’ ”, she said.

"A kick that made him fall back and yelp with pain. My little gorgeous perfect boy. This is disgusting.”