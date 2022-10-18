Gareth O’Callaghan asks for prayers for his wife Paula after sudden illness

“My beautiful soul mate, my gorgeous wife, is not well tonight. She became really unwell this afternoon. The pain came out of nowhere. Please say a prayer for her and send some of your powerful energy to her. Thank you”

Former 2FM presenter Gareth O’Callaghan has received a flood of good wishes and prayers after he revealed that his wife is ill.

The father-of-three (61), who is himself battling the incurable neurodegenerative disease Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), put out a call on social media earlier today seeking prayers from the public after his wife Paula took ill on Monday.

“My beautiful soul mate, my gorgeous wife, is not well tonight. She became really unwell this afternoon. The pain came out of nowhere. Please say a prayer for her and send some of you r powerful energy to her. Thank you. This is one of our favourite pics of us on Garretstown beach,” he wrote on Twitter.

In response, dozens of well wishers offered their prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery.

Today, he updated followers, revealing Paula is on the mend.

Gareth tweeted: “All is good thankfully. Home from hospital. Thank you for all your prayers and well wishes. Paula is catching up on Emmerdale tonight, so she is definitely feeling better!

“@PaulaOCal You are truly amazing.”

He thanked his followers for their “care, kindness and friendship.”

Gareth married his second wife, singer Paula from Cork, two years ago after meeting at a work party.

He was diagnosed with MSA in 2018 when he announced his retirement from Classic Hits Radio.

But in a tweet last January, he said his voice has been spared from the degenerative condition.

"My voice should've been one of the first casualties, the same as motor neuron disease, but I've been blessed that my voice is good as ever. Don't know why. I do all my vocal exercises. Lots of other challenges but I'm learning about pain. Much love tonight if you're not the best,” he posted on Twitter.

He announced at the time that he will present a new show, Gareth O’Callaghan At The Weekend on Saturdays.

O’Callaghan has a loyal fan base across the country and presented Gareth O'Callaghan in the Afternoon on RTE’s 2FM for 15 years in which he is credited with launching Brendan O’Carroll’s original radio play, Mrs Brown’s Boys, before it became a popular TV series and movie that is now known around the globe.

He also garnered a loyal following from presenting his show on Classic Hits Radio between 2009 and 2018.