Garda and former GAA star Aidan O'Mahony ‘warmly welcomed’ at Kerry mosque

The five-time All-Ireland winner, who also lit up TV screens when he won Dancing With The Stars in 2017, serves a community garda in Tralee.

Kerry GAA legend and garda Aidan O’Mahony was “warmly welcomed” at a local mosque over the weekend.

The five-time All-Ireland winner, who also lit up TV screens when he won Dancing With The Stars in 2017, serves a community garda in Tralee.

He visited the town’s mosque over the bank holiday weekend, where he met with its Imam, who leads prayers and teaches Islamic beliefs.

In a photo shared to the GardaInfo Twitter account, O’Mahony posed beside the Imam and another member of the faith inside the mosque as he held up a poster from An Garda Síochána’s latest recruitment campaign, It's A Job Worth Doing.

Being a police service that reflects the diversity of the communities that we proudly serve is important to us.



Community Garda, Aidan O'Mahony was warmly welcomed at the Mosque in Tralee over the weekend where he met with the Imam, Mustafa Patel.#ItsAJobWorthDoing pic.twitter.com/ID6PSEp7GF — Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 11, 2023

The caption read: “Being a police service that reflects the diversity of the communities that we proudly serve is important to us.

“Community Garda, Aidan O'Mahony was warmly welcomed at the Mosque in Tralee over the weekend where he met with the Imam, Mustafa Patel. #ItsAJobWorthDoing”.

O’Mahony recently opened up about having to seek help over a mental health crisis.

He recalled how he became very depressed after he found himself at the centre of a doping scandal and then faced backlash over allegations that he over-dramatised an injury on the pitch.

The Rathmore man also suffered from depression after being left out of several games by Kerry.

“My life was like a routine where there was no enjoyment. I wasn’t seeing the good in sport, I was very distant from my family. I wasn’t a nice person to be around at the time. I wasn’t enjoying work, it was just like a routine,” he said in the TG4 documentary Laochra Gael.

He told of how he drove in his car and broke down in tears.

“I was at home and just in a dark place and my family had seen it,” he recollected.

“They had probably seen it in the years and months coming up to it, sitting at home at the breakfast table with my parents.

“It was like the moment I realised I needed help. My sister Nora came down, who is my godmother, and she is always very close to me and she knew I needed a lot of help.

“I needed to step away from reality, society... Everything that happened externally over the years had crept in and I had a decision whether I wanted to go down a dark path or go and get help about it.”

He visited a rehabilitation clinic and has since become an advocate for positive mental health.

“I was very fortunate to have a loving family, who were able to see a person in a broken state. That helping hand was given to me and I took it.”