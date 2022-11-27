Galway GAA star Joe Canning marries wife Megan in stunning Limerick wedding

The pair tied the knot at Monaleen Church in Limerick on Friday surrounded by family and friends.

Joe Canning and Megan Hoare walking down the aisle together after tying the knot

Galway hurling star Joe Canning has married his girlfriend Megan Hoare at a stunning winter wedding over the weekend.

The pair tied the knot at Monaleen Church in Limerick on Friday surrounded by family and friends, which included makeup artist and influencer Aimee Connolly.

Aimee’s fiancé John was Joe’s best man on the day and the duo looked dashing in sleek black suits with crisp white shirts and black ties.

Meanwhile, Megan was picture perfect in a cowl neck white gown with dainty spaghetti straps and a high slit up her left leg.

After the wedding ceremony, the bride and groom along with their guests headed for a reception at Kilmurry Lodge Hotel in Castleroy, which is owned by Megan’s family.

Aimee looked glam as ever in an emerald green sating dress with a high neckline as she shared a photo of her with John and the newlyweds.

She captioned the post: “Congrats Joe and Meg. What an unreal day yesterday... such an early night too.”

Four-time All-Ireland winning hurler Joe announced his retirement from inter-county hurling with Galway last year at the age of 32.

"That’s it, finished with Galway now," the Portumna man said at the time.

“I told the boys after in the dressing room, that was it, so have to keep my word a bit on that one.

“I will keep playing with Portumna, but that’s me finished with Galway."

Since his retirement, the former GAA star has taken up a role as a pundit with RTÉ's The Sunday Game, commentating on a number of matches during this year’s championship season.

He also co-owns Camille Thai in Limerick city, which is located in the Parkway Retail Park.