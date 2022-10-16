GAA star Paul Galvin opens up about mum Kathleen’s death for first time

“She could sit in silence and you’d be studying her, saying how could she sit there in silence for so long? And next thing she’d come up with a one-liner and steal the show. She had a quick wit.”

Paul Galvin opened up about the death of his beloved mother on this week’s Late Late Show.

The former Kerry star turned fashion designer was emotional when speaking about losing his mum Kathleen over the summer.

Host Ryan Tubridy offered his condolences as Paul said: “She passed away four months ago. The summer just gone.”

The 42-year-old continued: “She’s a loss to us now. She was a master of silence and the one-liner. She had a wonderful command of silence.

“She left great stuff behind her. We carry on now in her memory.”

Paul Galvin

Paul also gushed about his two daughters, Esmé and Elin, whom he shares with wife, former Today FM presenter Louise Duffy.

“I have a one-year-old ruling the roost and a four-year-old,” he said.

“Elin and Esmé, they're my girls. I'm mad about the two of them now, I must say.

“And the other woman in my life, Louise, who dressed me this evening, would you believe?”

Paul’s wife Louise previously opened up about their little girls, admitting that life is “equal parts chaos and joy” in their household.

“The girls are gas, they are so funny and lovely little friends now because there is (sic) three years between them,” the Mayo woman told the Sunday World’s Magazine+.

“But I don’t think we appreciated the value of sleep until they came along. With Esmé, we kind of just went along with it but Elin just loves getting up for a chat in the middle of the night and sometimes she might just wake up for an hour and chat away.

“Sleep deprivation is tough but we are finally coming out the other side. We are at the stage of counting how many nights in a row we’ve had a full night’s sleep — we are at five nights right now and we just don’t know ourselves.”

She added that her husband Paul is a great father to their kids.

“He is so good, I don’t know what I was expecting. He is such a good dad, and such a good girl dad. I’ve seen him with his nails painted and he’s also a very unwilling visitor of Esmé’s salon.

“It is very funny to watch that but he just gets stuck in. It makes such a difference as a mum when you have such a good partner with you.”