GAA star Joe Canning shares photos from pal's wedding to beauty boss Aimee Connolly

“The Greene Fields of France!”

Galway hurling star Joe Canning shared photos from his close pal John Greene’s wedding in France over the weekend as he wed long-term girlfriend - beauty boss Aimee Connolly.

John acted as Joe’s best man for his own wedding as he married Megan Hoare in a beautiful winter wedding in Co Limerick last November.

So the hurling legend and his other-half were only to happy to join John and Aimee for their lavish nuptials in a French chateau last weekend.

Happy couple

Joe shared a cheeky snap of himself with his head out the sunroof of a car in a French village as he enjoyed the sun-soaked trip.

Influencer James Patrice was another well-known guest at the wedding as he is good pals with Dubliner Aimee, the owner of make-up brand Sculpted by Aimee.

In some of the snaps shared on Canning’s Instagram page, guests are seen enjoying the champers on the grounds of the epic venue, known as Château de Varennes, where the nuptials took place last Friday.

Cann-roof

Joe and Meg are pictured looking cool in shades and relaxing by the pool with their pals as they enjoyed the aftermath of the big day.

The happy couple said their ‘I dos’ in front of friends and family at the enchanting château, where the festivities continued over the week-end.

A clearly delighted Aimee (30) shared first photos from the celebration showing her in an off-white gown while dapper John poses in a black tuxedo.

Aimee captioned the pic ‘Best day ever’, prompting numerous congratulations.

Joe, Megan and friends enjoy the wedding day

“Oh my God! Absolutely incredible. You look absolutely phenomenal! I hope you both had the most magical day ever,” one pal declared.

Another added: “Aww, congratulations Aimee... your dress is beautiful like you and the location looks amazing too.”

The couple got married following their engagement last year on a trip to Mexico.

Chateau pool

Aimee had got her big day off to a fragrant start by lighting a luxurious Jo Malone candle, which she shared on Instagram with the caption ‘Wedding Morning’ to set the tone for the day.

Then she added a snapshot alongside her mother and the caption: “Just a few hours before she accompanies me down the aisle.”

Joe and Megan

Aimee was surrounded by her nearest and dearest, including her best friend, comedian and presenter James Patrice, who shared a smiling snap ahead of the ceremony captioned: “Having the BEST time with my people.”

The couple have since been enjoying themselves in Cannes with friends