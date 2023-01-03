GAA star Aidan O’Shea jets off to sunny South Africa with girlfriend

The Mayo footballer rang in the New Year with his model girlfriend Kristen McKenzie Vass in Cape Town.

GAA All-Star Aidan O’Shea has kicked off the New Year in sunny South Africa with his girlfriend Kristen McKenzie Vass.

The Mayo footballer took to Instagram to share snaps of the pair cosied up atop a mountain overlooking Cape Town.

Aidan and Kristin are set to celebrate their five-year anniversary together this April and the loved-up couple look stronger than ever in new snaps.

Perched up on Cape Town’s Table Mountain, the centre-forward said the trip was a “great way to start the new year.”

Well-wishers told the couple to “enjoy” their year and their dreamy holiday as Kristin shared snaps of them “mentally preparing” to go paragliding.

Taking to her own Instagram, model and business manager Kristin posed with her All-Star beau in front of the stunning South African backdrop.

The blonde bombshell is dubbed one of her modelling agency’s “most booked models” and boasts almost 20k followers on Instagram.

Kristin moved to Mayo last March, a smitten Aidan O’Shea told sundayworld.com in 2021.

“She was doing a Masters in Dublin but it went virtual for the rest of the Masters, so she moved in here.

“It’s been great. It would have been strange, especially in the initial lockdown, being by myself here in the house, so it’s the ideal thing for both of us.

“She’s from Tralee. Mam and dad are from Kerry as well, [but] we have her converted anyway, so it’s alright!”