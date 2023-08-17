GAA couple Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy share new wedding clips featuring baby

The couple tied the knot at the luxurious K Club in Co Kildare last Friday – just 12 days after Dean and his teammates won the All-Ireland football final in Croke Park.

GAA newlyweds Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy have shared some gorgeous clips from their wedding day last week.

The couple tied the knot at the luxurious K Club in Co Kildare last Friday – just 12 days after Dean and his teammates won the All-Ireland football final in Croke Park.

Dean’s Dublin GAA teammates Ciaran Kilkenny, John Small and James McCarthy acted as groomsmen for the man of the hour, who is the Dubs’ highest scorer of all time.

And Niamh stunned in an elegant De Stafford bridal gown, matching with their one-year-old daughter Sadie, who also wore white for the occasion.

They had previously shared photos from the big day, which were snapped by celebrity photographer Jenny McCarthy, and have now unveiled a special video on Instagram highlighting the best bits from the occasion.

Created by Dublin-based wedding videographer Shane Prunty, the edit showcases the stunning K Club grounds before getting up close and personal with the bride and groom as they gear up to say “I do”.

Aerial shots of Niamh walking down the aisle are also featured, while close-ups of the couple’s rings and candid moments among guests are also captured.

And of course, baby Sadie makes a few appearances, looking adorable as she hangs out with her newly married mum and dad.

Rounding out the video, which was paired with the Otis Redding's song That’s How Strong My Love Is, are clips from the reception, with Niamh, Dean, and their guests looking like they had a ball as they danced the night away.

Dean and Niamh who first met back in 2014, when they were both coaching at a GAA summer camp, announced their engagement in 2021, before welcoming their first child Sadie in July 2022.

Between them, the couple share 12 All-Ireland winners’ medals with Dean’s eight and Niamh’s four.

When once asked was it love at first sight between the two, Dean replied: "No, I wouldn't say that," before adding: "Obviously it took Niamh a while longer to be drawn to me but for me, first time, it was [love], yeah."

Niamh McEvoy and Dean Rock when they got engaged

The pair also run the Fancy That coffee shop in Garristown, north Co Dublin and it became so busy during lockdown that Niamh left her job as a teacher to concentrate full-time on the venture.

Dean was also not work-shy when it comes to helping with the Fancy That business as he undertook a course to become a barista.

Dean previously told us the idea for the coffee shop grew when he moved back in with his parents in Garristown in during the height of lockdown, when Niamh went to Australia to play Aussie Rules.

"When I was back living at home there was nowhere open and the nearest place you could get a coffee was in Ashbourne. I thought that Garristown would be a good location to open a place like that up, and it was near the local school," he recalls.

Ciaran Kilkenny, John Small, Dean Rock and James McCarthy

"So, it was kind of one of those things where we didn't really know how it was going to go, but thankfully it has been doing great so far and people are enjoying it."

Niamh was based in Melbourne, where coffee shops are flourishing.

"Niamh would be more intrigued with coffee, having been in Melbourne where it's very popular, and she saw how it worked there," said Dean.

"She did a course in it and gained a lot of experience in it. Coffee became a big hit, especially during Covid.

"I do help out a bit, particularly in the first few weeks. I'm a part-time qualified barista, and I did a week long course."

“The people of Garristown and the surrounding areas have been very supportive; it's been brilliant."

When jokingly asked if he'd consider playing for the seaside town's St Sylvester's club, Dean laughed: "I don't think Ballymun Kickhams would be too happy!"