Funeral of model and frontline nurse Judy Fitzgerald told she was ‘one of a kind’

‘She was planning to build her house on the family farm and talked of so many plans for the future’

The funeral of Judy Fitzgerald has been told how the Irish pro-fitness model and former Miss Bikini Ireland crown holder, frontline nurse and midwife, was “one of a kind”.

The 32-year-old, who passed away in her native Limerick last week, “loved animals and the outdoors”, her heartbroken brother William told the mass in St Nessan's Church, Raheen.

“She visited my uncle PJ to help him with the sheep growing up,” William recalled. “She was planning to build her house on the family farm and talked of so many plans for the future.

“Upon receiving the devastating news, we were given such beautiful support by our lovely neighbours and our family. They were there for us and we appreciate that,” he added.

“We thank everyone for their kind words of sympathy and the condolences we received. We all gathered here today, in person or online to celebrate Judy’s life, for she was one-of-a-kind.”

Judy's life was remembered today

William then spoke as symbols to represent Judy’s life were brought to the altar, including her nursing degree “to remember her care and dedication to mothers and babies”.

Another was a book that Judy wrote, “to symbolise her passion for health and fitness”, and another was a photo of Judy walking the runway during New York Fashion week “to represent her modeling career”.

The celebratory priest said they while “our hearts filled with sadness at the untimely passing of this beautiful young person” the emphasis of the mass was on the celebration of Judy’s life.

“I felt humbled to be present and to get a feel of the sense of the joy that she brought to them during her life,” he said of the family, including parents Liam and Imelda, sister Lucy, brother William, and brother-in-law Pedro.

“They didn't want to lose that kind hearted, beautiful lady in our celebration of her life today.

“Jesus would want us all to have that kindness for each other that Judy had in her life. There's an old Irish saying that it's a sad life that hasn't a shoulder to lean on and I know that Liam and Imelda and Lucy and William and Pedro are so happy with the number of people who have come to support them in their grief.”

He added: “All those beautiful gifts and talents that are represented here before us today, permeated her life which she cultivated during the last 32 years.”

Ms Fitzgerald, who had earned a degree in Nursing from University College Cork, a post graduate degree in Midwifery at University of Limerick, was a qualified fitness instructor, and had continued working on the frontline of midwifery during the Covid-19 pandemic while pursuing a career in the fitness modelling world.

She was crowned Miss Bikini Ireland in 2014, beating contestants from across the globe, and she later proudly carried the Irish flag at beauty and fitness pageants and competitions around the world.

In 2015, she famously rocked the catwalk at New York Fashion Week, dressed in a red jewelled outfit and Victoria Secret inspired hair and make-up ensemble, whilst rubbing shoulders with the world’s top supermodels.

The same year she was chosen to interview the event’s designers about their collections at the Broadway Ballroom, Crowne Plaza Hotel, in Times Square, Manhattan.

Speaking afterwards she said the event had been “a dream come true”.

Ms Fitzgerald, who had graced the front cover of glossy magazines and was regularly featured in national newspapers, had never forgotten her caring nature and she was both a mental health ambassador and advocate of positive mental attitude through exercise.

More recently, she had virtually competed at the World Beauty Fitness and Fashion Pro-International Next Level World Tour during the Covid-19 lockdown and was crowned overall European Fitness Model Champion 2019.

An ambitious businesswoman she had also set up a website and fitness app “Judy FitZ Fitness, Get Fit with Fitz” providing personalised workout and diet plans.

On her website she wrote had also worked as a cosmetic or aesthetic nurse after she “represented Ireland on the world stage”.

She said that she aimed to use her fitness skills “to empower” her clients to reach their “goals”, “change their lives for the better”, and “become the best version of themselves”.

“For me, there is no better feeling than inspiring people to feel about good themselves both inside and out,” she stated.

Ms Fitzgerald had shared her life with thousands of followers across her social media platforms including Instagram TikTok and Facebook.

Friends said there were “no words” to express their shock at her death.

Red carpet dress designer at the Cannes Film Festival, Venera Tabakin, posted photos online of the pair together at red carpet events and wrote: “RIP Judy Fitzgerald, my little model and friend, Miss Bikini Ireland and Celebrity of Ireland.”

Fellow pageant contestant Mary Mullally, also paid tribute, and said Ms Fitzgerald was a “kind, beautiful person, a girl that would light up a room with her smile”.

“Judy Fitzgerald our Miss Bikini Ireland 2014, has sadly gained her wings. She will be truly missed in the modelling and beauty industry & community,” stated Ms Mullally.

Another friend, Nicole Hoey, mourning the sudden loss of her “bubbly, fun, smiley, kind, beautiful Polly Pocket friend”, wrote, “sadly our beautiful friend flew to heaven, she was loved beyond words and along with her family and friends, a huge community are heartbroken, devastated, and in utter shock”.

Many of Ms Fitzgerald’s colleagues at University Maternity Hospital Limerick also shared their condolences and sincerest sympathies.

Last March Ms Fitzgerald featured in a recent episode of First Dates Ireland.

Ms Fitzgerald, of Mulcair Road, Raheen Heights and Finnitstown, Adare, Co Limerick “passed away unexpectedly on 27th May 2023” read an obituary posted online.

The funeral mass was followed by burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.