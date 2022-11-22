Funeral of Eamonn Holmes’ ‘beautiful mum’ Josie takes place in Belfast

‘Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with holy water and wave goodbye. Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x’

Pacemaker Press 22/11/22 Family and Friends at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday. Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes

The funeral of Eamonn Holmes’ mother, Josie Holmes, has taken place in Belfast.

Mrs Holmes passed away aged 93 last week.

Her funeral mass was held at St Patrick's Church on Donegall Street on Tuesday morning.

Friends and family gathered to pay their respects to Mrs Holmes, with famous faces also in attendance, including UTV newsreader Paul Clark, former UTV announcer Julian Simmons, former SDLP north Belfast MLA Alban Maginness, political journalist Eamonn Mallie and entertainer John Linehan, who is most known for his pantomime character May McFettridge.

TV presenter Eamonn shared the news of her death via social media on Friday, writing: "My four amazing brothers and I said goodbye for the last time to our beautiful mum Josie this afternoon.

"She's at last reunited with daddy now. That is our only consolation.

"We loved and will miss her so much,” added the broadcaster.

"Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with holy water and wave goodbye.

"Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x.”

Pacemaker Press 22/11/22 Jullian Simmons at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday. Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

On Tuesday, the north Belfast native further tweeted: “To all you genuinely good people who have offered me such kindness and comfort over the death of my Mother, I read all your messages and am genuinely overwhelmed and humbled.

"Thank you from the bottom my Heart . We lay her to Rest this morning.”

Eamonn Holmes has previously said that “the single most influential woman in my life has been my mother”.

Pacemaker Press 22/11/22 Family and Friends at the funeral of Josie Holmes who died aged 93 , at St Patrick’s Church in Belfast on Tuesday. Josie the mother of TV presenter Eamonn Holmes. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Writing in Best magazine back in 2019, he said his late father Leonard called his mum "The Queen" and she was such a role model that he and his four brothers knew their partners, including his television co-host wife Ruth Langsford, would have a lot to live up to.

He said: "Their roles were clearly defined. He earned the money, and she ran the household. And what a job she did!

"She set a bar almost impossibly high for any of us boys to judge our future wives against. Money was scarce, but standards were plentiful.

"I lived in a house that was like a hotel. It was always clean, tidy; the beds were always made and there were three freshly cooked meals a day.

"How did she do all that? Well, although she was incredibly loving and tender, she ruled with an iron fist and a rapier-like tongue - with five boys she had to!

"Defy her at your peril. As she is prone to say to me: 'You might be on TV, but it won't stop me from giving you a slap across the back of your head!'"

The 62-year-old added that his mother had also battled loneliness since the death of his father some 30 years ago.

"Theirs was a wonderful love story, the sort that you tend not to hear of these days. They met as teenagers and were together for the rest of their lives. Hers is a grief that I could only imagine if I lost a child.”