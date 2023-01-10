Funeral details announced for Claudine Keane’s beloved uncle and godfather Paudie Palmer

Claudine Keane’s beloved uncle and godfather Pádraig Palmer will be laid to rest tomorrow morning following his tragic death in a road traffic accident.

The well-known sports broadcaster (65) was seriously injured in the incident in Innishannon, Co Cork, on December 29.

Pádraig, also known as Paudie, was taken to Cork University Hospital following the collision where he battled for life for 10 days.

Numerous tributes have been left to a man described as a “excellent teacher and a gentleman” in the condolences section of his RIP.ie page where the funeral details are listed.

It states that the death has occurred of Pádraig (Paudie) Palmer of Innishannon, Cork and formerly of Direendaragh, Blackwater, Kenmare) on January 8 “unexpectedly, as the result of a tragic accident”.

It adds that Pádraig died “peacefully, in the presence of his loving family and in the wonderful care of the ITU staff in CUH”.

“Pádraig (Paudie), beloved husband of Colette (nee Cottrell), loving father of Claire and Emily and adoring grandad of Lucas Pádraig. Loving brother to Denis, Richie and John, and brother-in-law to Joan, Kathleen, Aileen, Mary, Benny and John.

“Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters and their partners Nicolas and Aaron, grandson, brothers, his dear aunt Eileen, his dear cousin Sean Keane, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours, former work colleagues at St. Brogan's College, Bandon and his large circle of friends and colleagues in the sporting world.

Paudie will be lying in repose at Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Bandon today from 3pm to 7pm followed by prayers.

Paudie's Funeral Cortege will then leave his home on Wednesday at 10.30am en route to St Mary's Church, Innishannon via Barna and Innishannon Village followed by Requiem Mass at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Numerous people have left messages of sympathy including one that reads: “Sincere condolences to Colette, Claire, Emily and the Palmer family on Paudie's sad passing.

“I first met Paudie when starting in St. Brogans almost 20 years ago and from that day on he always had a personal interest in you, what you were doing and where you were now. It was always a pleasure meeting Paudie and he always left you in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

Pádraig Palmer RIP

Another adds: “To Colette , Claire , Emily & wider family.... words cannot express our sorrow for your great loss but hope that Paudie's remarkable life will bring you some comfort... we are all the poorer for his passing.”

One other person has written: “Deepest sympathies to Colette, Claire, Emily and the extended Palmer and Cottrel families on the sad passing of a true gent in Paudi Palmer.

“It was an absolute pleasure to have known him. The few minutes chat you would have with him would brighten up any day you met him...you will be sadly missed my friend, But never forgotten. Rest in Peace Paudi.

“Our deepest sympathies to Paudie's family on his very sad passing. We all felt that Paudie was one of our own because he was in our kitchens, sitting rooms and cars every weekend during GAA season.

“He was such a joy to listen to and even if your own club wasn't playing, you would be on the edge of your seat listening to him commentating on the various games throughout the year. Paudie, thank you for all you gave to Cork GAA and to all of us.

“To Paudie's family - thank you for sharing this absolutely amazing man with us. We are all the better for having had him in our lives. Cork GAA won't be the same in 2023, but he will never be forgotten.

“Deepest sympathies to the Palmer family on Paudie’s passing. He was an excellent teacher and a gentleman to boot. May Paudie rest in peace

Paudie, a retired teacher originally from Direendaragh near Kenmare but lived in Innishannon, was a hugely popular broadcaster in Cork and particularly renowned for his sports reports on C103FM.

Claudine told Independent.ie how the news of his death is still sinking in and that she was “trying to come to terms with it and get my head around it”.

“We are just in a bit of shock at the moment. It’s obviously a very hard and sad day for us all,” she said.

She also paid tribute to the broadcaster on Twitter, describing him as “our lovely, talented, kind, charismatic and witty uncle”.

“We are so heartbroken by his tragic passing but the outpouring of condolences just epitomises a man that was loved & respected by so many. RIP love you,” she said.

She also shared a clip of his commentary that was posted by Cork’s 96FM KC and said it “made me smile in a day full of heartbreak and tears. How special and loved you were, you will never truly know”.

A Ukrainian man has appeared before Bandon District Court on four counts in relation to the road collision including a hit and run charge.