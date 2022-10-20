Funeral details announced for All Folk’d Up singer Barry Mohan following tragic crash

Barry’s father Declan, who was also a prominent traditional musician, died 15 years ago after a similar traffic accident

The funeral of Barry Mohan (28) will take place on Friday in his hometown of Aughancloy.

The Co Tyrone singer was tragically killed following his car’s collision with a lorry in the early hours of Monday morning, near Middletown, Co Armagh.

Barry’s father Declan, who was also a prominent traditional musician, died on May 2, 2007 after a similar traffic accident.

The 42-year-old’s van collided with a car on Carnteel Road, not far from his home in Aughnacloy.

Around 20 years ago, both Barry’s parents were involved in another serious road accident, which saw them hospitalised after a tree fell onto their vehicle. Both survived.

"For Declan to have survived that initial accident and then pass away later is just so tragic,” said Sinn Féin MP, Michelle Gildernew, who is also a close family friend of the Mohans.

"This is deeply personal, we’ve know generations of the Mohans all our lives. They’re the best people in the world. They taught my children music, and Marina [Barry’s mother] and Declan gave both their boys a great love of music” she continued.

Barry was a singer and guitarist with the popular folk rock band All Folk’d Up; his brother Pauric is the lead singer.

The father-of-one’s remains returned to his family home on Wednesday evening at 8pm.

A funeral notice states that Mr Mohan died “suddenly as a result of an accident”.

It continues: “Beloved son of the late Declan RIP and Marina, dear brother of Pauric and devoted daddy of Céala Rose. Barry will be dearly missed by his closest friends and his music family worldwide.

“Barry’s remains are reposing at his home from 8pm Wednesday until removal on Friday 21st October at 11.00am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Aughnacloy. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.”

A social media post from All Folk’d Up further reads: “The wake is open to all. The family and band would like to thank all for the supportive messages and wishes.”

Monday’s incident occurred on Monaghan Road.

All Folk’d Up’s management company, Rising PR, posted a statement on social media.

It read: “We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the death this morning of Barry Mohan, guitarist and talented musician with All Folk’d Up, in a road traffic collision… Barry was an integral part of the band’s success and brother of lead singer Pauric.

“His energy and enthusiasm was always evident on stage and will be sadly missed on the local music scene.

“We have worked with Barry over the last number of years, and it was apparent that his talent, his professionalism on and off stage, his love for music, and his drive and determination for the band was always there with a smile on his face.

“Barry was due to tour England this weekend with All Folk’d Up, but these four shows will now be cancelled.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Pauric, his mother Marina, his daughter Céala Rose and fellow band members Ryan, Paddy and Szymon, and his entire family circle.”