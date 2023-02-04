Friends of late model Alli McDonnell pay tributes on fourth anniversary of her death

‘Always thinking of her.. time flies but your love never changes Beautiful Alli’

Friends of the late model Alli McDonnell have paid tribute to her on the fourth anniversary of her death.

The 37-year-old, who was one of the country's best-known models, died in tragic circumstances in 2019.

Taking to Facebook, her former boss, John Compton shared a post from her third anniversary which said: “3 years gone today and I think of you everyday and miss you terribly.”

He added: “now four”.

Commenting on the post, one person said: “Always a glass of wine the cooker on and a wooden spoon in the hand.”

“Always thinking of her.. time flies but your love never changes Beautiful Alli x,” another said.

“Still doesent (sic) feel real ,” added a third.

John’s husband, Marlon Jimenez-Compton shared:

“Alli - our beautiful Pearl.”

“As I promised, for as long as I am alive I will do anything I can to celebrate your memory to keep it alive as an eternal flame.”

“What a beautiful afternoon spent with your family - celebrating your legacy by reminiscing lovely times,” he shared, revealing the family marked the day with a get together.

“One thing is for sure, we rally around love because love is what keep us going.”

“Hugs to heaven until we meet again beautiful Pearl,” he said, adding: #alliweloveyou.”

Just weeks after Alli's death, her ex-boyfriend, Voice of Ireland singer Andrew Mann (44), was also found dead at home.