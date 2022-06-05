Fr Ted's Ardal O’Hanlon reveals how he can't wait to hook up with Mrs Doyle again in his new role

Monaghan actor Ardal O’Hanlon, while proud of his Father Ted roots, is keen to avoid being typecast. He tells Kevin Palmer about his new role, which sees him reunite with Pauline McLynn

He will forever be Father Dougal in the eyes of millions of fans around the world, but Ardal O’Hanlon hopes his career is remembered for more than his portrayal of one iconic character.

After first appearing in the role that made him famous in Father Ted back in 1995, Monaghan-born Ardal has enjoyed a fine acting career that has included some starring role, but his breakthrough appearances remain a source of great entertainment with repeats continuing to air on TV networks across the globe.

And while he doesn’t shy away from his most celebrated portrayal, Ardal would like to think his story will be remembered for more than just the portrayal of the dim-witted priest.

“I still get recognised a Father Dougal and that’s fine, but luckily I’ve done lots of other stuff and I have avoided being typecast,” he told the Sunday World at the Sky Up Next event in London.

“I never want people to forget what a great show it was, but hopefully I am remembered for other shows as well.

“It say everything about Father Ted that it is still enjoyed by a lot of people and that’s great, but it was a long time ago now and I’m grateful to have had a career that has included a lot of great roles.”

It’s hard to assess whether Father Ted’s brand of cutting Irish humour would have been accepted in a modern world, where one false word can lead to your cancellation.

Yet Ardal suggests comedy still has space to shine at a time when the acceptable boundaries have shifted.

“Would Father Ted still work in this modern era of cancel culture? It probably would, but you might have to change a few things,” he continued.

“There are a few episodes of Father Ted that have warnings before they go out now and I don’t have a problem with that, so long as they don’t take down shows entirely.”

Ardal’s latest role sees him cast alongside his fellow Father Ted great Pauline McLynn, who famously portrayed the befuddled Mrs Doyle in the comedy classic.

Now the pair are set to star alongside Sheridan Smith in Sky’s new original comedy-drama Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything and he admits the chance to work with Pauline was a pleasant surprise.

“I didn’t know Pauline would be my wife in this show until after I signed up for it,” he added.

“Then shortly before we started filming, the call came in to tell me it was Pauline and me back on screen and it was just fantastic.

“I think we make a very convincing old couple. Our history together means we know each other so well and it enables us to pull off the grumpy old pair routine.

“It’s great to work on screen with someone who you know well. Pauline and I have a history and affection for each other which means it is a joy to be on set with her again and it was nice to get back on familiar soil to film this great show for Sky.

“I have been working on Death In Paradise for the BBC in recent years and while filming in the Caribbean is delightful, it can get very hot for a pasty Irishman!

“So it was great to be working in Manchester and the chance to be back with Pauline and working with Sheridan Smith was one I couldn’t resist.

“Rosie has a lot of drink and drug issues and she is reaching a point in her life where she needs to try and deal with them. It proves to be easier said that done.

“I play her Dad, Connor, and we have a wonderfully warm relationship. We consider each other to be best friends and we spend a lot of our time together in the pub, so we have enabled ourselves.

At the age of 56, Ardal’s acting talents are taken in a whole new direction in his latest role, ensuring Father Dougal is very much a relic of his glorious past.