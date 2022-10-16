Fr Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon reveals Dougal’s character was based on a pet dog

Stuck for ideas: Fr Dougal tries to prevent a bomb going off in a milk float while Fr Ted and the other priests vainly brainstorm

The Co. Monaghan comedian recalls emigrating to London and within six months of living in the English capital going for an audition for what has since consistently been voted Ireland’s most favourite television comedy show.

“I did an audition for Father Ted and I got it, to my surprise. I wasn’t thinking in terms of television career, I wasn’t that mad to think like that,” recalls Ardal.

“I was given a piece of paper and I was told to read for the part of Fr Dougal McGuire, so I read Fr Dougal’s lines. ‘Play to for real’, that was always the thing.

“The idea about comedy was, the more stupid it is and the silly it is the more serious you take it.

“Playing the fool, but of course the fool is a great role in television history as it did in literature before that. The fool holds a mirror to truth.”

He adds: “Then of course, you look around and think ‘well dogs are a good kind of inspiration’. A great inspiration, actually dogs, for the Dougal character. I really felt that. I felt dogs are so upbeat, they are so exuberant, they are so loyal, they are so kind of silly as well.”

He tells Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s The Meaning Of Life that his wife Melanie, whom he has known since childhood, has been his rock – the couple have three grown-up children.

Ardal O'Hanlon

“Melanie has been incredibly supportive of me all through my life. She was there before ever I stood on a stage. Even when I was thinking ‘oh I’d be rubbish at that’.I couldn’t live that life without that type of support.”

Melanie tells Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s The Meaning Of Life that the initial reaction to the clerical comedy was not good in Ireland. “The reviews weren’t very kind at first in Ireland.

"People were a bit self-conscious about the way Ireland was represented in England, as we always are... I’ve always maintained that the show did humanise the Church at a time when it was being demonised... I think we were doing the Church a favour to some extent. A lot of priests really liked the show,” he points out.

Stuck for ideas: Fr Dougal tries to prevent a bomb going off in a milk float while Fr Ted and the other priests vainly brainstorm

Ardal,who is one of six children of Dr Rory O’Hanlon, who was a Fianna Fáil TD and Minister, says he is still somewhat religious. “God absolutely exists but only in the imagination, but what’s wrong with that. Why don’t people know that and accept that and get on with it. God is a very important idea...It’s a very important part of the mythology that we need in our lives.”