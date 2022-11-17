Four families fighting to win Ireland’s Fittest Family ‘in best final showdown ever’

The final episode airs on Sunday and will see families from Wicklow, Cork, Louth and Donegal battle for the title and a €15k prize

Four families are ready to go through the most gruelling fitness trials of their life to take home the title of Ireland’s Fittest Family.

The 90-minute final episode takes place on ’The Mountain’ in Kilruddery and airs at 6.30pm on Sunday.

Only the strongest have survived, with Davy Fitzgerald, Donncha O’Callaghan and Anna Geary ready to help their families take out the competition.

It’s not just the glory up for grabs, but a winning haul of €15,000 too.

“It has been so exciting so far - this final is the closest yet - it comes down to the wire,” said coach Anna Geary, leading the charge with two families in the final: the Gallagher’s and the Fitzsimon’s.

"This is my third final with two families in the final four," Anna added.

"Donncha is definitely mad to beat me! I think Davy came in disappointed to have gone out first last year. He has a new sense of determination and the Nugent's are a very strong family.

"It is the most epic final yet - all four families will leave it all out there, it's one of the best final showdowns we have ever had."

Beginner’s luck failed to get new coach Nina Carberry over the line, with Anna adamant “she will definitely be waiting in the long grass for next season."

Donncha O’Callaghan is in the final with fellow Cork natives the Finnegan’s.

"Davy and Anna think myself and The Finnegans aren’t any competition at all but that’s just what we want them to think,” the rugby star said. “Our plan is to bring the title back to Cork with us where it belongs."

The families are set to take on Mountain Madness and the old show favourite Back Against the Wall before a gruelling eliminator and a swift exit for the fourth place family.

A brand new event ‘Wall of Pain’ will bring the top two into the Grand Final, for the glory of the title of Ireland’s Fittest Family and a €15,000 prize.

Davy Fitzgerald’s Nugents from Louth, Donncha O’Callaghan’s Cork family the Finnegans and Anna Geary’s Gallagher’s from Donegal and Fitzsimons from Wicklow are in the running.

The finale of season 10 is set to air on RTÉ One this Sunday at 6.30pm.