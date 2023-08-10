Former Xposé host Peter O'Riordan describes ‘living nightmare’ of Maui wild fires

“House gone, car gone, kids’ house gone, grandma’s house gone, everyone out safe… this is a living nightmare. Pray for us here in Maui.”

Former Xposé host Peter O'Riordan has described a “living nightmare” after wildfires ripped through the city of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui where he lives.

The Cork man who moved to the paradise island in 2016 with his wife Stephanie Evans after leaving quitting the Virgin Media show has been caught up in the aftermath of an inferno that has killed at least 36 people.

Peter, who had previously worked for US celebrity gossip website TMZ, tweeted how he was in a “living nightmare” as the island's main tourist destination was hit by strong winds from a distant hurricane that fanned the flames.

He wrote: “House gone, car gone, kids’ house gone, grandma’s house gone, everyone out safe… this is a living nightmare. Pray for us here in Maui.”

He then tweeted Oprah to help residents who have “lost everything”.

“As Maui residents please help us @Oprah we have lost everything. @JeffBezos @larryellison and continue to go through this is Lahaina and more.

“People use your resources to help heal the people and this place we all love.”

Peter shared a picture of the charred Maui seafront, writing: “Yup everything is gone”.

He also showed an image of his backpack on the floor, adding that he has lost everything, including his passport and green card which was burned in the fires.

“This is everything I own – my passport and green card were torched along with everything else.

“I’m literally in pure devastation. I don’t know how we will proceed as a community. We have all lost everything.”

Entire neighbourhoods have been levelled as thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes and a state of emergency has been declared.

The BBC has reported that a huge search and rescue operation is under way, with some people still unaccounted for.

"We barely made it out in time," Kamuela Kawaakoa, who fled to an evacuation shelter on Tuesday with his partner and six-year-old son, told the Associated Press.

"It was so hard to sit there and just watch my town burn to ashes and not be able to do anything," he said. "I was helpless."

Five evacuation shelters have been opened on Maui and officials earlier said they were "overrun" with people. The island is a popular tourist destination and visitors have been urged to stay away.

"This is not a safe place to be," Hawaii Lt Governor Sylvia Luke told reporters. "We have resources that are being taxed."

Firefighters are still battling active fires, with helicopters dropping water on the blazes from above.

The western side of the island, which is the second largest of the Hawaiian archipelago, was almost cut off entirely with only one main road open.

"As the firefighting efforts continue, 36 total fatalities have been discovered today amid the active Lahaina fire," the Maui county government said in a statement late on Wednesday.