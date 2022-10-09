Former X Factor star Eoghan Quigg prepares to become dad again

“I’m so content with where I am now and looking forward to welcoming another child into the world”

Former X Factor star Eoghan Quigg has revealed his girlfriend Amy Campbell is pregnant with her fourth child

The former X Factor star is now a stay-at-home dad with three kids and another on the way.

Eoghan was touched by the interest in the news this week that he and partner Amy Campbell are expecting a new addition to the family next March.

And he says he’s got the perfect combination of daytime dad and musician after dark with band The Housem8s as well as his solo gigs.

The 30-year-old shot to fame on the X Factor in 2008 when he came third behind Alexandra Burke and JLS.

When the talent show was hitting viewing figures of up to 14 million, the sweet 16-year-old from Dungiven was an instant hit and spent three years on the showbiz circuit, touring with Boyzone, playing gigs around the UK and releasing an album.

But he gave it all up to return to Northern Ireland and finish his education and has no regrets.

“I’m a family man now and I have the best of both worlds,” says Eoghan.

“I’m so content with where I am now and looking forward to welcoming another child into the world.

“The fact that people still read things about me is nuts because it’s been 14 years.”

He and Amy shared their baby news on Instagram earlier this week, after the arrival of daughter Emmy Bell in April 2021. Eoghan is also stepdad to Amy’s son and daughter Cooper and Milla, who have been in his life since they were one and two.

He’s embraced fatherhood and while Amy, his partner of seven years, works in the NHS during the day he’s at home with the kids, before heading out for up to six gigs a week in the evenings.

Daughter Emmy Bell with the scan

“I’m the stay-at-home parent and I love it. It’s a real privilege to see Emmy growing up and I get to do that.

“I had a lot of practice with Cooper and Milla and they are so close to Emmy. The two girls are like peas in a pod and Cooper has asked us if we can have a boy for him.

“Emmy is an amazing wee girl, and for the last year she has been so beautiful and a wee quiet baby and now she’s a crazy wrecker who’s pulling stuff out of drawers and exploring everything. There’s not a day she doesn’t make me laugh.”

Eoghan, who worked for Q Radio until two years ago, also keeps in touch with his X Factor pals. He interviewed Alexandra Burke for his radio show and the pair have a close bond away from work.

“Any time she’s over in Belfast we catch up, and I’ve stayed pretty close with the JLS boys. If they’re doing a show here, we’ll get together.

“I’m here with my life and my family and my children and still involved in music in some capacity and who knows what the future holds.”

The musician has embraced football, playing in the Northern Ireland Intermediate League, and continued writing songs. In 2014 he competed to represent Ireland at Eurovision and came second.

The wedding circuit has kept the Eoghan and the band busy, especially after all the cancellations during Covid and he’s also in demand for corporate solo gigs.

He says there could be a new chapter in his career on the horizon and would love to get back on to radio and create podcasts, but showbiz holds no appeal for him.

He’s done the hard slog of gigging and anonymous hotel rooms and has no desire to go back to that life.

“I don’t think I would go back to doing the artist thing anymore. I don’t want to go back to what I did before.

“I had my time. I’ve just turned 30 and I’m involved in music in my own way, which allows me to stay and home and be with the family.

“Maybe when Amy is off with the baby next year, I might have time to get back out there, if people still remember me which I don’t expect anyone to.

“It’s nice to be recognised but I don’t expect it at all,” says Eoghan.

