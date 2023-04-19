Former UFC champion Matt Serra calls Conor McGregor a ‘piece of sh*t’ in angry tirade

“I hate when guys are like, ‘you know, this is a character. He plays a character but he’s really a nice guy’ ”

Former UFC champion Matt Serra has taken a pot shot at Conor McGregor, in a foul-mouthed tirade, calling him a “piece of sh*t” for the Dubliner’s thrash talking about his rivals.

The American Hall of Famer recently went after UFC veteran Chael Sonnen who defended McGregor’s antics by calling it them the gimmicks of his character.

Sonnen had stuck up for two-division UFC champion, McGregor saying he believed ‘The Notorious’ is in character when he’s trash talking his opponents.

But Serra, who appeared alongside Jim Morton and welterweight star Belal Muhammad in a recent episode of UFC Unfiltered, singled out the Dubliner when the conversation turned to fighters who crossed the line when talking about their rivals.

Serra said, “I hate when guys are like, ‘you know, this is a character. He plays a character but he’s really a nice guy’.

“But is he? Or is he really a tw*t? Because why would you act like this?”

Matt Serra — © Getty Images

Serra added: “He talks about this one’s kids, he talks about this one as a father. He gets so low and then you might meet him and he’ll be really pleasant and you’ll be like, ‘oh well, he’s really a nice guy’. But he’s still a piece of sh*t.”

McGregor recently heaped praise on Sonnen after a video re-merged of one of his classic verbal take downs of Anderson Silva before their eventual clash.

McGregor replied to the video by saying: "A real classic bad moth******r is Chael P. Gotta give it to him."

Sonnen has also expressed his regard for Conor, saying he was, “good at making us talk about this. Conor’s better than anybody at getting people to talk about him”.

Speaking of McGregor and Sonnen, ‘The Terror’ said: “People see Conor McGregor in the cage and he’s like your wife’s in my DMs’.

“Chael goes: ‘He had his legs in half. Is he a bad person or is he staying in character?’ No, Chael, he’s not staying in character. He’s being a f***ing dirtbag’.

The 48-year-old stormed: “Was he in character when he hit that f***ing guy in the nightclub or punched the old man on the stool?” referring to the incident when McGregor struck Dubliner Desmond Keoghan the Marble Arch pub in April 2019.

“Oh wow, this guy should be, he’s the next Daniel-Day Lewis,” Serra added.

Serra had previous taken issues with Sonnen’s complementary comments about McGregor, saying: “What the fuck are you talking about gangster”.

Talking on his UFC Unfiltered podcast with comedian, Jim Norton, Serra added: “Chael, what the fuck are you talking about?

“He didn’t break character because he’s being a douchebag, ’cause he’s being the way he normally is. His fu**ing leg shattered. You think when he gets backstage he’s going to be like, ‘Hey hey, we’re selling ’em for that fu**ing trilogy fight.’”

“No mother**r, he’s being honest, trying to be just f**king slimy and say some dirty sh*t to somebody’s wife,” Serra added.

“That’s not being in character, that’s just having a lack of f**ing character.”