Former Mrs Brown’s Boys star Rory Cowan jokes that he is not dead after rumours circulate
‘I'm probably dead to a lot of people and there's a few more people that wish I was actually dead but I'm very much alive’
Former Mrs Brown’s Boys star Rory Cowan has responded to rumours he is dead.
The actor who played Rory Brown in the hit sitcom said that the rumours began in a Mrs Brown’s Boys fan page on Facebook.
"I'm probably dead to a lot of people and there's a few more people that wish I was actually dead but I'm very much alive in case they bump into me in town over New Year,” he told The Sun.
"Apparently, there's a Mrs Brown fan site on Facebook. One person new to the show asked, 'What happened to the original Rory?' and a few people replied that I was dead,” he explained.
"They thought that I was dead. It's amazing how rumours start and people believe them! But I'm not dead. Rory is alive."
He added: "I think it's hilarious people think I'm dead but I understand how these sort of rumours get started and it's probably better to clear it up now.”
Further joking about the rumours he wrote on Twitter: “For any interview requests or comments you’ll have to contact me through Hollywood medium Tyler Henry.”
The actor left the show in 2017 and has played Bosco in RTÉ soap Fair City since 2019.
