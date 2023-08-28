Former model agency boss John Compton swaps catwalks for driving celebrities

‘I have signed a Non-Disclosure Order (NDA) so I can’t talk about who I have in my car or for what purpose’

Former model agency boss John Compton has now become a celebrity chauffeur to the stars.

Compton, who discovered tragic model Katy French and put her on the path to fame, is now ferrying around Dublin actors such as Hollywood heavyweight Diane Lane and Handmaid’s Tale star Madeline Brewer.

The Dubliner has lately been spotted going to and from the set of new movie The Anniversary, which is being filmed at a mansion in Donnybrook on the capital’s southside.

“I have signed a Non-Disclosure Order (NDA) so I can’t talk about who I have in my car or for what purpose,” John told us.

But he confirmed he has started up a new chauffeuring business, having been advised to enter the trade by a showbiz pal.

“When my agency closed I was lost,” explains John (55). “I worked in the model industry for 30 odd years and I was doing jobs afterwards that I hated.

“My friend was at me for years to do this and eventually I did it, and I love it and it’s going great.”

His top of the range car is an Audi A6.

“It’s kind of different as a lot of celebrities or whatever are usually brought around in a Merc,” he notes.

“The Audi A6 is going down very well. I bought it last year, it was a couple of years old.”

New models of the Audi A6 are priced around E60,000.

He adds he is revelling in his new profession.

“I find everybody very nice,” he beams. “If you’re nice to people they’re nice back and most of the time in my experience of doing this so far it has been very pleasant.

“You can pick your own hours, and you’re contact to bring someone here or there. I’m doing a whole mixture of everything.

“It’s stress free. You drive a nice car, I just love it.”

John lives in Castleknock in Dublin with his Venezuelan husband Marlon Jimenez Compton, and their new dog.

He previously told us how he remembered the day he was working as a booker in the famed Assets model agency when a wannabe catwalk queen turned up in the Dublin office asking to be taken on.

"I was there on my own and she said, 'What do you think?'

And I said, 'Get your roots done and straighten your hair'," recalls John. "She came back in the next day with it done. It said to me: 'This girl means business'.

"Then a couple of days later I had her in with Barry McCall doing a shoot - he's one of the top fashion photographers. The shoot was amazing and it took off from there."

The girl in question was Katy French, who became one of the most in-demand models on the scene, but died tragically of brain damage linked to cocaine use at the age of 24 in 2007.

"It was a huge shock when she died. The funeral was very sad," he reflects.

"Drugs wasn't that common on the modelling scene in Ireland; you'd be surprised.

"A lot of what you hear about models is not true. Abroad and internationally you would see it, but in Ireland it was not part of the scene at all because if you were seen or caught doing that, you'd get shunned immediately. I never saw it in this country, ever."

John hails from Blackrock in south Dublin and went to art college in Dun Laoghaire, before moving to London. It was there, aged 20, that his chiselled jawline and good looks caught the eye of a model agency scout and became a professional male model.

He got a job as a booker with Assets, where he helped make Katy French into a star, and then set up his own business, Compton Model Agency.

"I set up my own agency for about 10 years, which is a long time, and it was a long time ago. It went very well and was doing great and I was passionate about it," he reveals.

Among his clients were the likes of Gail and Siva Kaneswaran (who went on to join The Wanted as a singer), and another tragic model, Alli MacDonnell, who sadly took her life four years ago after posting about being targeted by online bullies.

His agency was initially flying. "A lot of the girls were working models. They'd do TV3 [now Virgin Media], Ireland AM, Xposé, shoots, shows, a lot of stuff for the industry. We were kept busy and working away.

But then the recession kicked in. "Unfortunately, the way the market went when the crash came, it destroyed the industry here in Ireland," John admits.

He suffered from depression afterwards, but turned his life around, giving up alcohol two years ago years ago and got into a fitness routine and hits the gym early in the morning, and combines this with jogging and walking.

“I live a very quiet simple nice now”, he tells us this week. “I don’t even socialise anymore. We had to put down our dog earlier this year, and even though we said we wouldn’t get another dog we fell in love with one of a litter of puppies, he has brought fabulous joy to us, he’s a cross between a springer and a Labrador and he’s adorable.”