Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh lays on brilliant birthday party for daughter Penny

‘We had the best day celebrating my little girl's birthday!’

Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh has marked her daughter Penny’s second birthday with an extravagant celebration featuring personalised balloons, treats and colouring books.

Aoife, who recently opened up about her struggles of being a single mum, laid on the brilliant bash for Penny and pals that she shared on Instagram.

Declaring that there “Ain’t no party like a Cocomelon party”, the model posted a series of pictures and short clips showing a brightly adorned mini table and chair for the kiddies that had “blown her away”.

Raving about the “full personalised tablescape”, Aoife said: “Wow, didn't know what to expect but was blown away by detail gone into it.”

She added: “She also has this little treat stand which was immediately fleeced by the kids.

“And can we take a moment for the Cocomelon Penny colouring books,” she announced, showing a range of cool little books laid out for the kids, while adding: “Can we just take a hot minute for the absolute work of art from Sugar Coated by Lisa” as she filmed the birthday cake.

She also laid on a spread “to keep the mummies happy” with sandwiches, wraps and desserts that were, “beyond sublime by the way”.

She also interrupted “the party podcast to point out that yesterday was seems to be the only day this month rained. The party gods have got your back miss Penny.”

To Penny’s obvious delight her “favourite person”, the cartoon character himself stopped by to say hello

“We had the best day celebrating my little girl's birthday!!” Aoife happily revealed which prompted Una Healy to wish Penny a happy birthday.

Aoife with Penny and 'her favourite person'

“Looks amazing well done Mammy,” Una wrote, while Jenny Dixon added: “So gorgeous fair play!! My 2-year-old nephew is coco melons no.1 fan!”

In an earlier tribute to her daughter, Aoife also wrote: “20.07.21 The day we first met. Can’t believe my little baby is turning 2 this week. Time slow down!!! You have changed me & my life for the better a million times over! Love you P.”

Aoife, who welcomed baby girl Penelope into the world in August 2021, recently opened up about how her life changed “overnight” after she split from her fiancé while carrying their first child.

Speaking on Louise Cooney’s Open Book podcast, Aoife told of how she and her former fiancé Gary decided to start a family together after Covid interrupted their wedding plans.

But while they were waiting for their little bundle of joy to arrive, the couple ended their relationship and called off their engagement – which the Tipperary beauty said was “really difficult” for her to process.

“I was supposed to get married in July 2020, which was kind of smack bang in the middle of (the pandemic). That had been postponed due to the pandemic and then we decided to start a family.

Penny had a brilliant day

“Thankfully, I was very lucky and got pregnant with little P, but then things just didn’t work out the way I thought they would.

“We ended up parting ways when I was very early on in my pregnancy. I just didn’t see any of it coming. It was all a lot to deal with.

“We’re all coming off the back of severe lockdowns and then, all of a sudden, my life just completely changed out of nowhere.

“One minute I was a fiancée, so excited to plan my wedding... and all of a sudden, that was gone. But not only was it gone; I was pregnant”.

Aoife admitted that she was “terrified” at the prospect of going through a pregnancy on her own.

“Going through a breakup while pregnant was really difficult. It’s not ideal.

“Life was looking completely different. I went from fiancée to single mum overnight. It was just a lot to process at the time.

“I was so scared. I was so scared about what my life was going to look like afterwards. I had no idea what to expect. I was completely all over the place and I was terrified. I didn’t know what was going to happen next.

“I couldn’t even properly meet people... I was high risk, I was pregnant, I was living at home with mum and dad. There was so much going on and so many factors... I was trapped.”

The 33-year-old said that thinking about finally meeting and holding her daughter is what supported her through the tough period.

“I remember trying to focus on the positive and the fact that I was having Penny. I’d always wanted to be a mum.

“I was so grateful that I was able to conceive Penny pretty easily and that’s what I wanted to focus on at the time because that was such an amazing thing that was happening in my life (despite) all the chaos.

“Being pregnant and having Penny on my own - it was actually really empowering that I was able to do it by myself,” she added.