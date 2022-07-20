Former Love Islander Shannen Reilly McGrath says producers ‘manipulate’ drama

The Dubliner, who entered the Love Island villa back in 2017, was speaking after Luca Bish’s family were forced to release a statement about the amount of hate he’s received over the past few days.

Former Love Island star Shannen Reilly McGrath has urged people to be kind to contestants as producers rarely show the full story on screen.

Luca has been accused of “bullying” deaf contestant Tasha Ghouri in the villa, but Shannen said there could be more than meets the eye as producer often orchestrate some drama behind the scenes.

She said: “You adapt to the point where you think the producers are your friends. They're the only normal people that come in and speak to you outside of the villa.

"You think they're your friends but then you look back and see how they can obviously show you in a certain light and manipulate situations. It's a big shock because you don't expect it but they do do it to you.”

Shannen said that the same could be said for Jacques O’Neill, who left the show earlier this month after returning from Casa Amor.

The rugby player was incessantly trolled online, but people changed their tune when he explained that his mental health was on the line.

“There was no excuse for how he behaved,” Shannen told RSVP Live.

“But I think when they saw him break down, and as a man to cry as well it's not the easiest thing, a lot of people warmed to him again and realised no matter what happens, you can't be that mean or that horrible about someone else.”

The former dental nurse urged fans to be mindful of how they treat others online.

“I think people realise when it's too late in some situations. Especially with the likes of Caroline Flack - no one really knew that situation and the truth of what was going on at the time, and people jumped on it.

“I just think words hurt and it's too late to realise you were being too harsh or that you should have never written that online.”