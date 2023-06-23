Former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore flies into Glastonbury with pals

Traffic mayhem isn’t a problem for the presenter and she hires a helicopter

Whitmore and her pals head off in a helicopter

The former Love Island presenter headed off to Glastonbury today

Bray babe Laura Whitmore took to Instagram today to flaunt her lavish lifestyle as she helicoptered into the world-famous Glastonbury Music Festival.

Simply captioned: “Glastonbury 2023, best weekend of the year!! Love my crew. xx” the presenter showed off her ‘crew’ to her 1.5m Instagram followers.

Festival vibes at the world's biggest music festival

Her husband Iain Stirling is currently on Love Island duty in Mallorca leaving Whitmore to mind their 2-year-old daughter Stevie Ré at home in the UK.

Kicking off later today, Glastonbury this year has attracted some the biggest names in the business with the Arctic Monkeys headlining tonight after they cancelled the Marlay Park gig on Tuesday.

Tomorrow night sees Guns N Roses with Elton john finishing off the festival on Sunday. Lil Nas X, Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo and Lana Del Rey will also be among the superstars to take to the famous stage.