Former Kilkenny Rose and influencer Sinéad De Butléir expecting first child

Irish blogger and former Kilkenny Rose Sinéad De Butléir has announced her pregnancy in a sparkling Instagram post.

In a black-and-white photo in front of glowing Christmas lights, the nurse is seen grinning while cradling her bump with the caption: “We are beyond excited.”

It is Sinéad’s first child with husband Eamon McGinley who she married in a stunning Spanish wedding earlier this year.

Followers shared how “thrilled" they are for the parents-to-be, including star James Patrice who said: "FABULOUS Sinéad.”

Influencer Lisa Jordan and Luna by Lisa creator said: “Huge congrats.”

RTÉ star and All-Ireland winner Anna Geary also took to the comment section, sending “huge huge congrats" to Sinéad and Eamon.

“I couldn’t wait to meet Eamon after walking up the aisle, that was the part I was most looking forward to,” she told RSVP Live about her Big Day.

“Saying that, I was most nervous about walking up the aisle because I knew that was when the emotions were going to hit.”

“I am the first in my family, out of three girls, to get married and it was the first time that my father got a chance to walk someone down up the aisle.”

She added: “In general, I love the idea of being on a big holiday with all my family and friends. That has been a big standout for me.”

“I feel like we get to celebrate a bit longer because the wedding is in Spain because we are altogether a couple of days before and after the wedding.”

Ahead of the wedding, the nurse was given “the best send off” by her colleagues, posting an Instagram in her uniform and party veil, badge and ‘bride-to-be’ stash.

The 2018 Kilkenny Rose wore a dress from Love Ellie Bridal in County Cavan for the occasion.

She shares her life with over 60k followers on Instagram, talking fashion, beauty and lifestyle content while she travels and from her work as a CNM-2 in Dublin.