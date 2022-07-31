Former Irish rugby international Jerry Flannery (43) marries Kate Mary Barnwell

Ms Barnwell, a multi-talented designer wore a princess style off-the-shoulder wedding gown set off with boho-style head chain in pictures Jerry shared on his Instagram page.

Former Irish rugby international Jerry Flannery (43) married long term partner Kate Mary Barnwell at the weekend.

Ms Barnwell, a multi-talented designer wore a princess style off-the-shoulder wedding gown set off with boho-style head chain in pictures Jerry shared on his Instagram page.

Jerry, who owns Flannery’s Bar in Limerick City, is a lineout and defence coach with English Premier League Rugby side Harlequins, and was previously a coach at Munster.

The former hooker played 93 times for Munster, before completing five seasons on Munster's coaching ticket. He won Heineken Cup medals with Munster in 2006 and 2008.

Jerry retired from playing in 2012 after a long career with Connacht and Munster. He won 41 caps for his national side between 2005 and 2011.

As well as coaching, he often appears on TV as a rugby pundit. The couple have three young boys - Eli, Ezra and Rua.