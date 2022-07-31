Former Irish rugby international Jerry Flannery (43) marries Kate Mary Barnwell
Former Irish rugby international Jerry Flannery (43) married long term partner Kate Mary Barnwell at the weekend.
Ms Barnwell, a multi-talented designer wore a princess style off-the-shoulder wedding gown set off with boho-style head chain in pictures Jerry shared on his Instagram page.
Jerry, who owns Flannery’s Bar in Limerick City, is a lineout and defence coach with English Premier League Rugby side Harlequins, and was previously a coach at Munster.
Read more
The former hooker played 93 times for Munster, before completing five seasons on Munster's coaching ticket. He won Heineken Cup medals with Munster in 2006 and 2008.
Jerry retired from playing in 2012 after a long career with Connacht and Munster. He won 41 caps for his national side between 2005 and 2011.
As well as coaching, he often appears on TV as a rugby pundit. The couple have three young boys - Eli, Ezra and Rua.
Today's Headlines
Jerry Happy | Former Irish rugby international Jerry Flannery (43) marries Kate Mary Barnwell
FIRST INTERVIEW | Catriona Carey says 'I’m just the fall guy’ as she blames mortgage scam on ‘associate’
Attacked | Man (50s) hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following assault in Derry city
Festive feeling | Tribute to Ashling Murphy as thousands attend Mullingar’s 'homecoming’ Fleadh Cheoil
'Heartbreak' | Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis ‘numb and empty’ after suffering miscarriage
Sneak peek | Dear Angela: We want to have sex in the garden but creepy neighbour bothers me
QUEEN CON | Catriona Carey admits to lavish spending and says clients’ €400k is ‘all gone’
Wedding Kells | Former glamour model Kelly Brook marries Jeremy Parisi in Italy
FRAUDSTER CLAIMS | Ex sports star ‘honestly believed’ company was legitimate even after exposé aired
Victim reacts | Homeowner says Catriona Carey and associate were ‘equally responsible’ for mortgage scam