Former Irish model lands role in Finnish political thriller series

Nadia Forde has joined the cast of Conflict, the Finnish political TV drama.

Actor and model, Nadia Forde, has landed a plum role in the hotly anticipated new series of ‘Conflict’, a Finnish political thriller TV show.

Forde, who starred in ‘Once Upon a Time in London’, will play Claire Belfort, the daughter of a high-profile American family who get caught up in the unfolding drama.

The story follows an unknown military unit as it invades a peaceful seaside town in Finland. All residents are taken hostage, including Annika Berg, a Finnish army soldier.

Ms Forde previously spoke about how the loss of her mother focused her on only pursuing things in life which mattered to her happiness. Acting has been a revelation for the Dublin woman.

"Do I want to do this, do I not want to do this, what makes me happy?" she said.

"I think mortality brings around how short life is. And why waste a moment of it not doing what you want to do?

"I remember getting booked for panto and just loving it. Crying on the last night, heartbroken it was over."

Nadia completed her formal acting training in the Bow Street acting school. There, she also learned she enjoyed being behind the camera.

"I think there is a liberating moment with acting. It's not about how I look, it's about the character. That's really shed a lot of skin for me.

"In an 'it's okay to have lines, to not look a certain way' kind of way. And I think if you look, I'm more me now than I was then. No extensions. No tan, no anything.

"And also when you're younger, you're like, 'I need more make-up, I need this, I need that'. Whereas actually it's like, 'I'm different, and that's okay,” Nadia said.

Conflict was announced two years ago and the six-part series is now shooting in Helsinki. It will premiere next year in Finnish, Swedish and English.