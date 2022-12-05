Former Ireland rugby player Shane Byrne joins Dancing with the Stars

Dubbed ‘the Mullet’ or ‘Munch’ for his haircut, Byrne is bringing his unique style to the stage as Dancing with the Stars returns in January.

Retired rugby player Shane Byrne has revealed he is the sixth celebrity planning to take on Dancing with the Stars.

The former Irish international has made over 100 appearances on the pitch for Leinster and over 40 for Ireland, including the winning Triple Crown squad in 2004.

"I’m really looking forward to hitting the dance floor on Dancing with the Stars in January!” the Wicklow native told Jennifer Zamparelli on RTÉ 2FM this morning.

"It’s not like anything I’ve ever done before - it's a long way from the rugby pitch – but I’ll give it my all and I know I’ll have a lot of fun along the way.”

Byrne hung up his boots in 2009 following selections for the British and Irish Lions and Saracens throughout his career.

Five other celebrities have been confirmed as contestants so far including Panti Bliss, Suzanne Jackson, Brooke Scullion, Paul Brogan and most recently, Dr Marie Cassidy.

Throughout his illustrious rugby career, Shane Byrne has earned over 100 caps for Leinster and been part of a Triple Crown-winning Ireland squad.



Throughout his illustrious rugby career, Shane Byrne has earned over 100 caps for Leinster and been part of a Triple Crown-winning Ireland squad.

But now he takes on his biggest challenge yet… See you on the dance floor, @shanebyrneoffic! 🏉 #DWTSIrl #DWTS

The former State pathologist yesterday joined the cast of celebrities already named to take on the glitz and glam of the series.

Glasgow-born Marie said: “I haven’t stopped smiling since I was asked to be part of Dancing with the Stars.

“It’s going to be a challenge as I’m not used to just having fun. But bring it on, the more sequins the better. Just got to learn to dance. Over to you, partner.”

Dr Marie Cassidy was the first woman to be State Pathologist and held the role for 14 years until 2018.

During that time, she worked on some of the most high-profile cases in Ireland. She is also Professor of Forensic Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland and Trinity College.

By next Sunday, fans will know the full line-up of celebrities preparing to battle it out for the glitter ball trophy.