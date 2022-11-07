Former Ireland rugby international and national team manager Paul McNaughton dies aged 69
The multi-talented Wicklow native played inter-county football for the Garden County, lined out for Shelbourne in the League of Ireland and starred for Greystones and Leinster while winning 15 caps for his country
Former Ireland international Paul McNaughton has died at the age of 69.
The multi-talented Wicklow native played inter-county football for the Garden County, lined out for Shelbourne in the League of Ireland and starred for Greystones and Leinster while winning 15 caps for his country.
He went on to manage the province during the professional era and was also Ireland manager when Declan Kidney was the coach between 2009 and 2011.
He subsequently served as Greystones RFC president and was inducted into the Leinster Rugby Hall of Fame in 2018.
McNaughton started playing rugby while at school in Rockwell College and went on to play for Dublin University and Wanderers before returning to his home club.
Before focusing on rugby in 1975, he played football for Bray Wanderers and Shelbourne, lining out in two FAI Cup finals in 1973 and '75, while he also played in the UEFA Cup.
After focusing on the oval ball game, he made great strides and made his Ireland debut at centre against Scotland in a 12-9 win over Scotland in 1978.
He went on to win 15 caps before emigrating to Chicago in 1981 and, when he returned to Ireland, he played for Greystones in rugby, Eire Óg in Gaelic football and Greystones United in football.
He is succeeded by his wife Jean and sons Conor, Cormac and Cian.
Today's Headlines
Mixed Phoe-lings | Fans react as Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal engagement rumours circulate
'NONSENSE' | Outspoken priest backs Fr Sheehy, says he was left ‘speechless’ by Bishop of Kerry’s apology
civil action | Rihanna’s ex-bodyguard sues An Garda Síochána, claims gardaí ‘assaulted’ him in bedroom
RIP | Former Ireland rugby international and national team manager Paul McNaughton dies aged 69
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE | Exposed: First images of ‘Cinderella gunman’ Leon Sharlott jailed for six years over gun haul
'aggressive' | Irish man sues Kanye West for €4.5m
'vermin' | UDA behind fresh death threats against murder victim Glenn Quinn’s brother and mother (78)
fist and the furious | Car dealer says Conor McGregor punching pub punter cost her tens of thousands
Abuse claims | Holy Ghost Order that runs Blackrock College says 57 people alleged they were abused on campus
GREAT ESCAPE | Teen arrested and charged after breaking free from garda van in Galway