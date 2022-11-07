Former Ireland rugby international and national team manager Paul McNaughton dies aged 69

The multi-talented Wicklow native played inter-county football for the Garden County, lined out for Shelbourne in the League of Ireland and starred for Greystones and Leinster while winning 15 caps for his country

Paul McNaughton was inducted into the Leinster Rugby Hall of Fame in 2018. — © SPORTSFILE

Former Ireland international Paul McNaughton has died at the age of 69.

The multi-talented Wicklow native played inter-county football for the Garden County, lined out for Shelbourne in the League of Ireland and starred for Greystones and Leinster while winning 15 caps for his country.

He went on to manage the province during the professional era and was also Ireland manager when Declan Kidney was the coach between 2009 and 2011.

He subsequently served as Greystones RFC president and was inducted into the Leinster Rugby Hall of Fame in 2018.

McNaughton started playing rugby while at school in Rockwell College and went on to play for Dublin University and Wanderers before returning to his home club.

Before focusing on rugby in 1975, he played football for Bray Wanderers and Shelbourne, lining out in two FAI Cup finals in 1973 and '75, while he also played in the UEFA Cup.

After focusing on the oval ball game, he made great strides and made his Ireland debut at centre against Scotland in a 12-9 win over Scotland in 1978.

He went on to win 15 caps before emigrating to Chicago in 1981 and, when he returned to Ireland, he played for Greystones in rugby, Eire Óg in Gaelic football and Greystones United in football.

He is succeeded by his wife Jean and sons Conor, Cormac and Cian.