Former Fair City star Clelia Murphy engaged to teenage sweetheart Neil Casley

Former Fair City star Clelia Murphy is set to marry her teenage sweetheart, Neil Casley.

Speaking about the engagement, a source told The Irish Mail on Sunday that Clelia was “blown away” by the proposal.

“When they reconnected, it brought all those teenage flutters back,” the insider added.

“So, when he asked her to marry him, it really was a case of an offer that was never going to be refused.”

The Dubliner had begun sharing photos of her beau on social media in recent months but mostly keeps her relationship out of the public eye.

Explaining her choice to keep her romance private, Clelia previously told RSVP Magazine: “I don’t talk about it because he has a private life and I kind of respect that.

"I also think being in a relationship is hard enough without the public gaze on it and I don’t think I would be able to enjoy it or get to know him.

“I am notoriously private. If I have nothing to say I will keep my mouth shut. I don’t particularly want to be a spokesperson for anything, I can only talk about experiences that I know myself.”

The 46-year-old shocked fans when she announced her departure from Fair City in 2018 after two decades of service.

Since leaving Carrigstown, she’s appeared on series three of Dancing With the Stars, RTÉ's Nowhere Fast, and now stars on the BBC drama Doctors.