Former Fair City star Claudia Carroll ‘rejected' by dating agency because of her age

The 55-year-old, who played Nicola Prendergast on the RTÉ soap, said that she’s been single for some time now, which can get quite lonely

Author and former Fair City star Claudia Carroll has revealed she was “rejected” by a matchmaking agency because of her age.

The 53-year-old, who played the iconic Nicola Prendergast on the RTÉ soap, said that she’s been single for some time now, which can get quite lonely.

She opened up about how she enlisted in the help of a dating agency to find love, only to be turned away because she wasn’t in the right age bracket.

Claudia Carroll

“They took all my details, but when I said my age, the lady asked what age of a guy I'd be looking for,” she told the RTÉ Guide.

“And she closed the book and said that she was really sorry, but the bad news was that while she could take my money, the matches would probably be older men of 80+.

“The reality is that most men in their 50s want younger and they can get them because they are in a buyer's market.

“So yes, there's a loneliness to being single... I'm a long-time single person and maybe I've passed some boundary that I'm repelling men now.”

However, Claudia hasn’t given up on love and is still searching for the perfect match, adding that it’s all about finding “companionship” and “someone to go to the movies with and theatre with, someone to have a laugh with and a good chat”.

“I'm old-fashioned, an '80s kid and I'm hoping still that one day I'll be up a mountain and I'll see this gorgeous fellow and it will go from there. So there is that hope in me.

“The positive thing is that what I observe now is that a lot of people are coming out of long-term relationships and marriages, with grown-up kids, newly single, so there are single women and single guys out there.”