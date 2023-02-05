Former Dublin footballer Paul Brogan booted off RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars

When asked by presenter Doireann Garrihy will he keep up the dancing, he vowed: “That is the last ballroom dance I will do.”

Former Dublin footballer Paul Brogan with Salome Chachua on Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Damien Eagers

Former Dublin footballer Paul Brogan and dance partner Salome Chachua on Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Former All Ireland winning Dublin footballer Paul Brogan and his partner Salome Chachua have become the third couple to be eliminated from Dancing with the Stars.

The pair took to the dance floor tonight to perform a tango, but unfortunately it failed to win the hearts of the judges who scored it just 16 points.

On the news of being eliminated, Paul thanked Salome for all the time and work she has put into their dances over the last number of weeks.

“She didn’t have much to work with when I first started, so I just want to thank her,” he said.

Meanwhile Salome responded saying: “Thank you so much, you are amazing, what a great time we had.”

When asked by presenter Doireann Garrihy will he keep up the dancing, he vowed: “That is the last ballroom dance I will do.”

There are now just eight couples remaining in the competition.

The first couple through this week were Panti Bliss and her partner Denys Samson, who took the top spot on the leaderboard this week with a total score of 27 from the judges.

Judge Brian Redmond declared their high-octane Charleston performance was “ridiculously brilliant”.

Panti said she is looking forward to the dedicated dance week next week, where all celebrities will do a dance dedicated to the people who have influenced them the most. The drag queen hinted that she will be dancing as Rory next week, instead of Panti.

Footballer Stephanie Roche got a hard time from judges this week after she performed a Paso Doble with her partner Ervinas Merfaldas.

However, Stephanie believed she didn’t deserve the critical comments, saying afterwards: “I thought it was pretty good.”

The pair ended up receiving the lowest score of the night, but thankfully for them they are safely through to next week.

Former Ireland rugby star Shane Byrne surprised himself and the judges this week, dancing the salsa with his partner Karen Byrne.

It was his first week attempting lifts and he achieved them in style, earning a score of 21 from the judges.

Commenting on the performance, judge Brian said: “In the weirdest way, I absolutely loved it.”

The dancers weren’t the only well-known people in the studio this week. Lewis Capaldi came in to meet 2FM presenter Carl Mullen and his partner Emily Barker, who danced a waltz to Lewis’ song Pointless.

He gave the pair a word of encouragement and Carl even taught him some dance moves.