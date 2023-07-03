Former 2FM DJ Keith Walsh slams ‘dumpster pile’ RTÉ as payments scandal drags on

“I took no glee or satisfaction from seeing the dumpster pile explode, but I found the whole thing fascinating.”

Former RTÉ star Keith Walsh was classed as a contractor despite having worked with the broadcaster for seven years

Former RTÉ star Keith Walsh has blasted the national broadcaster after an ‘embarrassing’ fortnight for the station bosses.

The former 2FM DJ told the Sunday World he wasn’t shocked at all about the claims of financial abuse revealed in the dramatic Oireachtas Committee meetings this week and admitted that even in his day “there were unusual payment processes” happening.

“I genuinely think the Oireachtas TV this week is the best content RTÉ has produced in 10 years,” he said.

“I took no glee or satisfaction from seeing the dumpster pile explode, but I found the whole thing fascinating.

"Having worked there, I didn’t find all of it as shocking as the public – but I was surprised by some of it.

“Honestly, watching the CFO try to explain himself made me realise that he wanted to reveal more; and sooner. But his hands were tied. Like a lot of people in Montrose.

“No one wants to be the next scapegoat and there is genuine fear there that if you speak up you will be thrown out. So, you won’t get too many people speaking the truth.

“Ryan [Tubridy] and Dee [Forbes] are scapegoats here. When this story broke, I was wishing and hoping that the board would be dragged into the discussion because for a few days it looked like it was just going to be those two.

“So, when the seven faces appeared heading into the Oireachtas, I was happy, because the problem is way bigger than Ryan Tubridy’s pay deal.”

Walsh, who now works for top public relations agency Thinkhouse PR, admitted that some of his pay-days at RTE came through third parties.

“I was chasing a payment for a while and towards the day that I was due to get paid I was told that the payment would not be coming from RTE. I can’t remember all the details but at the time I was just happy to get the money after having to chase it.

“My biggest bugbear was the fact that after working the same hours for seven years I was still considered a contractor by them.

“HR in RTÉ is only interested in protecting the company and not the individual. As I was leaving the company, I asked for all my documentation and I didn’t get it. I’m sure I could’ve gone to court, but I chose not to.”

The popular star continued: “Can I state the obvious? RTÉ is too big. There are too many people. Especially at middle management and management levels, who are on great money.

“Through all the cuts...there were hundreds of staff protected by their contracts...the little people were culled.

“There will have to be changes there now and I do think there will have to be lots of hires too. Because I know there are areas of that organisation that have been drained of resources. But before that there has to be a clear-out of management.

“Other big Irish media companies went through far bigger cuts because they had to. Some portions of RTÉ seemed to be immune to that. Cuts were made but not the right people and not the right amount.”

Now working in PR, Walsh couldn’t help but say: “The messaging has been horrific throughout this. I would have come out fighting and held my hands up and said sorry. This was never going to be an easy fight, but RTÉ is losing it badly.

“Some of their problems are explainable. The system is crooked, but you can justify some things like ‘we pay Ryan X because he pulls in Y’ but they didn’t say that. Irish people are hard to please,” he laughs.

“But we love authenticity and real people. No matter how much money someone earns, we can relate to people on a human level if they come out and be truthful.

“All of the players in this knew about it in March. That’s when the PR drive should have started. I have a lot of sympathy for some of the parties in this mess.

“As I have said, this is much bigger than one man. Unfortunately for Ryan and Dee, they have become the faces of the scandal and I don’t think it is going to be forgotten any time soon.”