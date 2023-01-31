Forbidden Fruit 2023: Eric Prydz, Central Cee, Rina Sawayama and lead line-up
Organisers have dubbed it one of Forbidden Fruit’s “tastiest lineups”
Eric Prydz, Central Cee, Rina Sawayama and slowthai are amongst the first wave of acts to headline Dublin’s Forbidden Fruit Festival in June.
‘Call on Me’ hitmaker Eric Prydz has lead the line-up announcement along with UK hip-hop artist Central Cee.
Singer Rina Sawayama and rapper slowthai are also set to perform.
And viral TikTok star Eliza Rose of ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)’ fame is joined by The xx’s Romy and producer Ben Bohmer on the line-up.
DJ southstar – best known for his viral remix of Oliver Tree’s ‘Miss You’ – will make his Irish debut at the festival.
Read more
George Fitzgerald, Malaki and DJ EZ are also set to take to the stage for the Kilmainham festival.
Other names on the line-up include Wesley Joseph, Interplanetary Criminal, X CLUB, Sherelle, April, P-rallel, Pretty Girl, Surusinghe and LUXE.
Organisers have dubbed it one of Forbidden Fruit’s “tastiest” line-ups set to take on The Royal Hospital, Kilmainahm on the June Bank Holiday Weekend.
Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday at 9am and are priced at €129 for tier one and €139 for tier two.
This year, festival-goers have the option to pay for their weekend in four €35 instalments.
Pre-sale access is also available from Thursday by signing up at the Forbidden Fruit website.
