Footballer Robbie Keane pays tribute to his late mum Anne at her funeral mass

Ms Keane was described as a “true Irish mammy” and the “glue that held everyone together” who was “so proud” of her children and grandchildren.

Robbie Keane pictured this afternoon at the funeral of Anne Keane at St Agnes's Church, Crumlin. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin — © Colin Keegan

Ireland football star Robbie Keane’s mother Anne has been remembered as the “rock of the family” who devoted her life to her loved ones.

Ms Keane’s funeral mass took place this morning at St Agnes's Church in Crumlin.

A funeral notice on RIP.ie said Ms Keane died in the “tender care of the staff of St James's Hospital.”

Anne was predeceased by her husband Robbie Snr, who passed away in 2003 at the age of 50.

Robbie Keane and his mother Anne. Photo: Robbie Keane/Instagram.

A number of symbols were brought to the altar to represent Anne’s life including a picture with her nine grandchildren, her phone as it was her way to keep in touch with everyone, football boots and Irish dancing pumps to represent her grandchildren’s hobbies, Robbie’s jersey that he wore during the Ireland vs Germany match in 2002, a candle and her TV remote control.

Speaking during the funeral mass, Robbie said his mother Anne was “truly loved by all” and had an “infectious sense of humour”.

“On behalf of myself, Graham, Natasha and Amy, I would like to thank everybody that is gathered here today to pay their respect to our beloved mother Anne. We have received an overwhelming amount of support that was a huge comfort to us during this difficult time,” he said.

“There are so many words to describe our mother - kind, generous, caring, strong, selfless and resilient, but the word that sums her up the most in family orientated. Family was everything to her and everything she did was for her children.

“I was 15 years old when a scout contacted my family and asked me to go to England to play football. There were a few teams interested but my mum assured me that I should follow my heart and go where I felt at home. She always knew best.

“She worked so hard to make sure that my suitcase was full of new clothes for my new adventure at Wolves. I repaid her with my first contract at the age of 16. My only request was, written in pencil, that my parents could visit me four times a year and I could get my mam central heating.

“She was so proud, but I knew I wouldn’t have the opportunity without the many sacrifices my mum and dad made for myself, Graham, Natasha and Amy.”

Keane said his parents were always present in his life.

“I remember at the World Cup in Japan seeing my parents up on the TV screen, they were being interviewed at home, they were proud as punch and wanted the world to know it. Now I treasure those video clips,” he said.

“We lost dad not long after 2003. He would be so proud, along with my mum, of his children and grandchildren and I know he watches over and guides us through life.

“My mum remained completely devoted to my father Robbie over the last 20 years. It gives us great piece of mind to know that they’re reunited again in heaven.”

Keane announced his mother’s death in a touching tribute on social media on Monday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you of my beloved mother Anne’s passing. My wonderful mother was our rock,” he said.

“She adored her children and grandchildren and was the most generous and selfless person I’ve ever met. She had an infectious sense of humour and constantly put smiles on our faces.

“You always wondered where I got my resilience from but after seeing your determination and fight despite everything that was thrown at you in life, and especially the past few weeks, I know it was from you mum, you were always so strong, a true warrior.

The former Liverpool and Spurs striker said, “words can't adequately express how lucky we were to have a mum like you”.

Anne is survived by her children Natasha, Graham, Rob and Amy.