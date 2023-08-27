FM104 star Nathan O’Reilly expecting first child with fiancée Becca

The broadcaster shared the exciting news on Friday with a sweet Instagram post.

Nathan and Becca are expecting their first child in December

FM104 star Nathan O’Reilly has announced that he’s expecting his first child with fiancée Becca Ryder.

He posted a carousel of photos to accompany their announcement, which included a selfie with Becca outside the National Maternity Hospital with their scan.

Other snaps showed a delighted Becca holding up their scan once again at The Pepper Pot café in the Powerscourt Centre in Dublin, Nathan proudly holding a tiny babygrow on Grafton Street, and Becca showing off her mini baby bump.

Nathan captioned the post: “Feeling so lucky! Roll on Christmas”.

Followers and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Ireland AM presenter Muireann O’Connell wrote: “Ahhhh congratulations to you both!”

Rob Kenny added: “Ahh amazing”.

Fair City’s Killian O’Sullivan wrote: “Finally, the news is out – been tough keeping this secret with you guys,” while actor Nora Sheahan added: “That kid is gonna have fun”.

Nathan co-hosts FM104’s Graham and Nathan alongside his pal Graham O’Toole on weekdays from 3pm until 7pm.