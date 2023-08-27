FM104 star Nathan O’Reilly expecting first child with fiancée Becca
The broadcaster shared the exciting news on Friday with a sweet Instagram post.
FM104 star Nathan O’Reilly has announced that he’s expecting his first child with fiancée Becca Ryder.
The broadcaster shared the exciting news on Friday with a sweet Instagram post.
He posted a carousel of photos to accompany their announcement, which included a selfie with Becca outside the National Maternity Hospital with their scan.
Other snaps showed a delighted Becca holding up their scan once again at The Pepper Pot café in the Powerscourt Centre in Dublin, Nathan proudly holding a tiny babygrow on Grafton Street, and Becca showing off her mini baby bump.
Nathan captioned the post: “Feeling so lucky! Roll on Christmas”.
Followers and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.
Read more
Ireland AM presenter Muireann O’Connell wrote: “Ahhhh congratulations to you both!”
Rob Kenny added: “Ahh amazing”.
Fair City’s Killian O’Sullivan wrote: “Finally, the news is out – been tough keeping this secret with you guys,” while actor Nora Sheahan added: “That kid is gonna have fun”.
Nathan co-hosts FM104’s Graham and Nathan alongside his pal Graham O’Toole on weekdays from 3pm until 7pm.