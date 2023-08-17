Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar shines spotlight on locals who’ve all made their mark in showbiz

Paying homage to the music and showbiz talents of Co Westmeath

At the recent Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar the spotlight was on four local stars and artists who’ve all made their mark on the music scene.

Easy listening duo Foster and Allen and the two O’Meara brothers – who wrote the classic ballad Grace – were honoured with awards for their contribution to Irish music and culture.

With a population of just 96,000, the county of Westmeath has always punched above its weight in the world of arts and showbiz through the decades.

Here we chart 10 Westmeath entertainment luminaries and legends who have helped to put their county and its towns such as Athlone and Mullingar on the global map.

Count John McCormack

Tenor John McCormack, who was born in Athlone in 1884, is considered one of the world’s first radio megastars.

He shattered box office records in America and was said to be “the best-paid concert singer in history”.

When he died in 1945 at the age of 61, Time magazine said: “Almost everybody who owned a talking machine in the days of World War I was sure to have, along with Caruso’s Pagliacci, John McCormack’s Mother Machree.”

His massive US popularity in the 1920s has been compared to that of Elvis Presley in the 1950s. McCormack also paved the way for later crooning stars such as Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.

He was made Count of the Papal Court for his contribution to charitable causes.

The late Joe Dolan enjoyed huge international recognition in his heyday

JOE DOLAN

With his band The Drifters, Joe Dolan became one of the first superstars of the Irish showband scene in the early 1960s thanks to their hit, The Answer To Everything.

But the Mullingar singer’s incredible voice and charisma also took him on to the world stage. He would go on to perform on the UK cabaret scene which then featured major artists such as Tom Jones, Engelbert Humperdinck and Shirley Bassey.

Joe was also in demand for TV appearances around Europe where his single, Lady In Blue, sold over five million copies.

And he toured the world playing everywhere from the former USSR (Russia), where 150,000 people came to see him, to America, South Africa and Israel.

Niall Horan has enjoyed phenomenal success

NIALL HORAN

When he first appeared on The X Factor as an excited 16-year-old wannabe singer from Mullingar in 2010, no one – not even Niall Horan himself – could have predicted the phenomenal career that lay ahead of him.

Niall would go on to become a global pop sensation with boyband One Direction, and he is still at the top of his game as a solo artist, with top-selling albums and a judging role on The Voice in America.

He is the fourth richest celebrity under 30 in Ireland, with an estimated fortune of €67.8m.

Award-winning actress Niamh Algar

NIAMH ALGAR

Award-winning actress Niamh Algar, the youngest of a family of five from Mullingar, is enjoying international success – best known for her roles in MotherFatherSon, Raised By Wolves, Pure and ITV’s hit medical drama Malpractice.

Niamh was named as one of the BAFTA’s rising stars of 2019. She won IFTAs for her roles in Calm With Horses and The Virtues.

Josephine Hart who wrote the smash hit novel Damage

JOSEPHINE HART

Josephine Hart, who died in 2011 at the age of 69, was the author of best-selling novel, Damage. It was later made into a movie starring Jeremy Irons and Juliette Binoche.

Both born and raised in Mullingar, Josephine then moved to London at the age of 22. In 1984 she married the advertising magnate Maurice Saatchi, later Lord Saatchi.

Former Blizzards frontman and mental health advocate Bressie (Niall Breslin)

BRESSIE

Bressie, aka Niall Breslin from Mullingar, first found fame as the lead singer and songwriter with The Blizzards and has since expanded into other areas of entertainment. He is also a passionate mental health advocate.

Niall was the winning coach on the first season of The Voice of Ireland, wrote a memoir/self-help book called Me And My Mate Jeffrey and has a successful podcast, Where Is My Mind?

Bass player Tanya O’Callaghan is touring with Whitesnake

TANYA O’CALLAGHAN

Bass guitar wizard Tanya O’Callaghan from Mullingar landed one of the biggest rock gigs in the world when she was snapped up by legendary hard rock band Whitesnake for their farewell world tour, kicking off at Dublin’s 3Arena last summer.

The band is fronted by iconic rock god David Coverdale and famous for hits such as Here I Go Again, Is This Love and Fool For Your Loving.

Whitesnake’s final tour gives Tanya a place in rock ‘n’ roll history as their first ever female bass guitarist, and their last band member to play live in that position.

The Academic have had a brace of No1 albums

THE ACADEMIC

Rising stars The Academic – Craig Fitzgerald, Stephen and Matthew Murtagh and Dean Gavin – who recently supported former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson on his US tour, are from Killucan, Raharney and Rochfortbridge in Co Westmeath.

They’ve had a brace of number one hit albums and have shared stages with everyone from The Killers to The Kooks.

Rock legend Mick Jagger even hand-picked the indie-pop combo to support the Rolling Stones at their Croke Park concert in 2018.

Foster and Allen recently celebrated over 40 years together in the music business

FOSTER & ALLEN

Mick Foster, who was born in Kildare but moved to Westmeath with his family when he was 13, has enjoyed international success with his singing partner Tony Allen from Mount Temple.

They cracked the UK charts in 1982 with A Bunch Of Thyme and even performed on BBC’s Top Of The Pops.

And they’ve sold out concerts everywhere from London’s Royal Albert Hall to Sydney’s Opera House.

SEAN & FRANK O’MEARA

Sean and Frank O’Meara, originally from St Bridget’s Terrace in Mullingar, wrote the Irish ballad, Grace.

Their song was inspired by the story of 1916 Rising leader Joseph Plunkett and Grace Gifford, who were married in Kilmainham jail just before Plunkett’s execution.

Superstar Rod Stewart, who first heard Grace sung by fans of his beloved Celtic team, recorded the song and performs it live at concerts.