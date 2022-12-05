First ten Electric Picnic acts revealed as Niall Horan and Billie Eilish join line-up

The first ten acts set to take on next year’s Electric Picnic have been announced.

Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan are among the first acts announced for Electric Picnic 2023.

Joining the chart-topping stars on the line-up so far is TikTok sensation Steve Lacey, DJ Fred again.. and 80s icon Rick Astley.

Also hitting the stages in Stradbally are Another Love singer Tom Odell, IDLES, Jamie xx and Amyl & The Sniffers.

The last remaining tickets for the festival will go on sale on Ticketmaster at 10am this Friday 9 December before the final line-up is revealed in the New Year.

Niall Horan — © @lucyfosterphoto

Weekend camping tickets cost €281, Sunday Day tickets are priced at €106 while Early Entry Passes to set up in the campsite on Thursday night are priced at €39.05.

Early bird tickets sold out in September, with this Friday being the last chance for fans to secure tickets for next year.

A record-breaking crowd of 70,000 descended on the festival this September, with thousands already primed to attend in 2023.

After skipping two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, last year saw the weekend return and go bigger than ever – despite multiple weather warnings and heavy rain.

The headliners included Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala and Dermot Kennedy, while 2023 promises some of music’s biggest stars.

Billie Eilish — © FilmMagic

Billie Eilish last played the festival in 2019 and is now returning with multiple Grammy Awards and an Oscar under her belt as well as a coveted ‘Bond song’ from Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007.

Lewis Capaldi is primed to release his next album after a whirlwind few years at the top of the charts while his best pal, former One Direction star and Mullingar native Niall Horan is sure to be welcomed to Electric Picnic with open arms.

Rising stars Steve Lacey and Fred again.. have seen huge success this year and last.

With the help of TikTok Lacey has rocketed up the charts with his single Bad Habit and Fred again.. has performed to sell-out shows across Europe including in Dublin’s 3Arena.