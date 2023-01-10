First look at Laura Whitmore in sitcom created by husband Iain Stirling
The 37-year-old former Love Island host will appear as a guest star in Buffering’s second season.
ITV has announced that Laura Whitmore has joined the cast of her husband Iain Stirling’s sitcom Buffering.
The 37-year-old former Love Island host will appear as a guest star in the show’s second season alongside The Inbetweeners’ Emily Atack, It’s A Sin’s David Carlyle, Game of Thrones star Tony Way, The Xtra Factor’s Melvin Odoom, The Last Heist’s Tyne-Lexy Clarson, comedian Sophie Duker, and Coronation Street alum Gordon Kane.
Set to air on ITV2 and ITVX later this month, Buffering follows the lives of kids’ TV presenter Iain (Iain Stirling) and his housemates: Ashley (Rosa Robson), Rosie (Jessie Cave), Greg (Paul G Raymond), and Thalia (Janine Harouni)) as they attempt to navigate the choppy waters of their late twenties.
The new series will see Iain and his housemates throw house parties, hunt for jobs, go on dates, and figure out their feelings as they try to get their lives on track.
Helping them along the way is Iain’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Olivia (Elena Saurel) and his overly irritating colleague Finn (Steve Bugeja).
Buffering was created by and stars BAFTA-winning comedian Iain Stirling with co-creator and co-star Steve Bugeja.
The series is co-written by Christine Robertson, Sally O’Leary, Janine Harouni, and Jessie Cave.
Sam Michell of Mrs Brown's Boys is producer, while the series is executive produced by Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday as Sophie King directs.
