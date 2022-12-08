FIFA announce ‘UK sensations’ Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden to perform at World Cup
Incorrectly claiming Boyzlife for the UK, Fifa describe the duo as ‘sensations’ who will take the stage in Qatar
Boyzlife will perform for World Cup fans in Qatar this weekend as the tournament nears its conclusion.
Brian McFadden (42) and Keith Duffy (48) first shot to fame as members of Westlife and Boyzone respectively.
Six years ago, the duo joined forces and dubbed themselves Boyzlife – where they take to the stage and perform a selection of their nostalgic hits combined, such as Flying Without Wings and You Needed Me.
The pair will take to the stage on Sunday to perform live ahead of the World Cup final on December 18.
Read more
UK singer Chesney Hawkes and rock band Toploader will also perform for fans on Sunday.
Incorrectly claiming Boyzlife for the UK, Fifa said: “Three UK sensations come together on one stage – that only happens at the FIFA Fan Festival.”
The tournament has faced criticism following the banning of the sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums in Qatar just two days before it kicked off. Consuming alcohol in public places is illegal in the country.
No one attending matches has been able to consume alcohol within the stadium perimeter, with the exception of corporate spectators.
Budweiser, a sponsor of FIFA, is still selling alcoholic beer at the main FIFA Fan Fest in central Doha. Alcohol can also be sold in some other fan zones whereas others are alcohol-free.
Fifa also faced criticism during the tournament for its handling of World Cup teams showing support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Seven European nations, including England and Wales, abandoned plans to wear the anti-discrimination symbol after Fifa threatened sporting sanctions.
Fans have reported having rainbow items, including T-shirts and Wales bucket hats, confiscated by officials in Qatar during the tournament.
Many players, officials and fans wanted to make a gesture of solidarity towards the LGBTQ+ community over Qatar’s laws and culture around homosexuality.
However, four days into the tournament Fifa reportedly told World Cup federations that the rainbow flag is to be “welcomed” at stadiums.
Today's Headlines
IRA-TE | FAI fined for ‘Up The RA’ chant following World Cup play-off win over Scotland
Crime doesn't pay | Man's failed attempt to rob Dublin post office with ‘bread knife’ caught on CCTV
Here's Johnny | Johnny Logan is third most Googled celeb in Belgium after Masked Singer appearance
walks free | Retired garda sergeant convicted of sexual exploitation of a child avoids jail
CRIME WORLD | Episode 203: Three gangland shootings in one night on Ireland’s streets of fear
'Cultural vandalism' | BBC censoring Fairytale of New York slammed as ‘ridiculous’ new Christmas tradition
feud erupts | Gangs in vicious turf wars spark series of arson and gun attacks in Co Clare
Harry and Meghan documentary: Pair recall their first date
fan faves | FIFA announce ‘UK sensations’ Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden to perform at World Cup
Dancing King | 2FM’s Carl Mullan thought it was a joke when he was asked to be on Dancing With The Stars