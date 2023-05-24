Female boxer jokes she felt ‘manhandled’ by Conor McGregor at Katie Taylor fight

The Blonde Bomber and the UFC superstar posed for several photos after they bumped into each other in the 3Arena

Australian boxing world champion Ebanie Bridges has joked that she felt like Conor McGregor “manhandled” her after they were pictured together at Katie Taylor's fight in Dublin last Saturday night.

The Blonde Bomber and the UFC superstar posed for several photos after they bumped into each other in the 3Arena that quickly went viral when they appeared online.

In one, the Dubliner is seen with his arm wrapped around Bridges.

On Wednesday, Bridges shared a photo of the pair together alongside the caption, 'cute pic' with her huge following online.

When one fan suggested, “he looks like he's manhandling you in every picture”, she responded: “'I felt like he was ngl. (not going to lie) Lol.”

Bridges was seemingly not offended, having posted several shots of them posing together on her various social media.

In one close up of McGregor with his arm around her, their expensive watches are on display with one fan writing: “It’s all about the watches”. Bridges replies: “We are just watch-flexing”.

Although the former Sydney maths teacher is in a relationship, she revealed recently how she gets marriage proposals every day of the week.

When somebody asked: “Will you please marry me?” as she hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram,

Bridges replied: “For the ten people that ask me this nearly every day, and for the hundreds of people that are probably going to ask me in reply to my question and answer today, it's a no, sorry, I'm taken.”

The champ, who emerged into the spotlight last year 2022 with an emphatic win over Maria Cecilia Roman to capture the IBF bantamweight title, has previously revealed she had a boyfriend in Australia.

Bridges then retained the title with a brutal eighth-round stoppage win in Leeds, England against compatriot Shannon O’Connell.

The Blonde Bomber has won a legions of fans and followers on social media with her flamboyant weigh-in appearances and witty engagement with rivals and fans, not unlike our own Conor.